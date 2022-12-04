Robotics, future technology to be used in aviation in new agreement – News





Dubai Future Lab signs deals with Emirates, DP World and dnata.Hamdan bin Mohammed witnessed the signing of his three new partnerships aimed at driving innovation in aviation and logistics

Published: Sunday, December 4, 2022 18:40

Last updated: Sun, Dec 4, 2022 18:43

important point

> Partnership revitalizes Dubai’s robotics and automation program

> Agreement aims to promote adoption of advanced robotics and automation technologies in key economic sectors

> Partnership will help strengthen Dubai and UAE’s rise as living laboratories for advanced technology and innovation

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Chairman of the Dubai Executive Council and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Dubai Future Foundation, signs three partnership agreements by Dubai Future Lab (DFL) was present at An initiative of the Dubai Future Foundation (DFF), together with Emirates, DP World and dnata.

The three agreements aim to deploy advanced future technologies across two key non-oil sectors for Dubai and the UAE: aviation and logistics.

These national partnerships revitalize the Dubai Robotics and Automation Program launched last September to accelerate the development, testing and adoption of Robotics and Automation (R&A) and accelerate its deployment in key economic sectors. It is intended to become The program focuses on promoting research and development (R&D) in his five main areas of production and manufacturing sector. consumer services and tourism; healthcare and connected mobility; and logistics.

The program will transform Dubai into one of the world’s top 10 robotics and automation cities by adopting and developing robotics technologies, developing national talent and creating new solutions, products and services to drive sector growth. We aim to

The agreement was signed in the presence of Cabinet Minister Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Gergawi. Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications, Deputy Managing Director, Dubai Future Foundation. Sultan bin Sulayem, Chairman and CEO of DP World. He is Adel Ahmed Al Redha, Chief Operating Officer of Emirates Airlines. Steve Allen, Group CEO of dnata Group. Calfan Bellhall, CEO of Dubai Future Foundation.

Omar Sultan Al Olama said these three partnerships will help strengthen Dubai and the UAE’s status as a living laboratory of advanced technology and innovation. These agreements will further advance Leadership’s vision of making it a global destination for partnerships, research and development, and innovation that can shape the future.

“The introduction of robotics, automation and future technologies into key sectors will help diversify the economy and serve as a platform for starting and growing businesses and enabling international trade with cutting-edge logistics services. will enhance Dubai’s long-term competitiveness and attractiveness.”

The Dubai Future Lab Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with DP World includes several phases and projects. A major project to be implemented as part of the MoU aims to develop smart autonomous electric vehicles (E-CAVs) for terminal operations that serve as a more sustainable, reliable, efficient and safe alternative. I’m doing it. In addition to supporting the Group’s carbon reduction and sustainability goals, the MoU will also facilitate the research and development of purpose-built systems, commercializing them to ensure the safety of DP Worlds’ global operations. and efficiency.

Under the MoU, Dubai Future Labs will facilitate the research, testing and implementation of new technologies for logistics operations and develop future technologies incorporating artificial intelligence (AI), robotics, data analytics and blockchain. . Solutions planned for development include automated and smart systems for transporting, handling and storing goods throughout port operations.

Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem said the MoU is of strategic importance to us and that it comes at a critical time to increase the efficiency of our supply chain.

“DP World and Dubai Future Foundation have the potential to achieve breakthroughs in various areas by integrating with smart government systems and spurring development and innovation to transform the UAE into a highly digital and smart economy. As a major trade enabler, we are at the forefront of the development and adoption of disruptive technologies,” he said.

“Our goal is to solidify Dubai’s position as a digitally advanced global trade hub. Next-generation technologies and solutions such as Hyperloop and automated warehouse stacking, as well as Dubai Trade, Freight, Searates, Digital Freight Alliance, etc. We are indeed rebuilding the future of trade and logistics with the initiative of . We are also considering expanding the

Bin Sulayem added: Our team is constantly researching and developing to digitize manual and traditional methods in logistics operations. One example is the electric terminal truck project, which enhances existing assets by using advanced technology to reduce supply chain disruptions and ensure efficient trade flows around the world.

Innovative pilot project

Under a Memorandum of Understanding with Emirates, Dubai Future Lab will facilitate a range of innovative pilot projects, including robotic check-in agents that use facial recognition to interact with passengers, and robotic waiters to serve airport lounges. increase. The introduction of these unique services will make the airport experience more seamless for passengers and improve customer satisfaction.

Emirates is also doubling down on its efforts to overhaul its warehouse management system by implementing automated solutions. Emirates will work with DFL across R&D and R&A projects to test and implement initiatives to increase efficiency in internal processes and advance sustainability and environmental goals. The airline is working with his DFL to develop autonomous baggage transportation and autonomous pallets for cargo warehouses, helping make operations safer, more efficient and more reliable.

Adel Al Redha said: “We are delighted to further expand our partnership with Dubai Future Foundation to deploy innovative robotics solutions and use advanced technology and artificial intelligence across our business areas of Emirates Engineering, Dubai International Airport and Ramp Operations. This gives Emirates the opportunity to draw from DFF’s pool of experts and programmers, who leverage practical use cases and knowledge from the airline to enhance their daily operations. , improve efficiency and provide customers with a more seamless experience.

DFF’s Dubai Future Labs will work with dnata to research, develop and pilot innovations to ensure safety across the company’s ground handling and cargo operations at Dubai International Airport (DXB) and Dubai World Central (DWC) airports. further improve efficiency, efficiency and sustainability.

According to the MoU signed between the two organizations, Dubai Future Labs will automate and convert dnata’s fleet into electrical ground support equipment (GSE) and deploy robots to maximize operational and environmental efficiency. We support. The partnership will also help dnata achieve its strategic goals and reduce its carbon footprint by 50% by 2030.

Steve Allen said: We will continue to invest and strive to play a role in the next phase of Dubai’s development as a leading global transport and freight hub.

Khalfan Belhoul said that the Dubai Future Lab, launched two years ago by UAE Vice-President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, has developed a highly open and applied approach to testing technology. We have confirmed that we offer a research and development lab. , smart automation solutions for storage, handling, transportation and logistics services; design, programming, machine learning, internet of things, robotics, big data management and analytics for self-driving vehicles powered by zero-emission renewable energy.

Driven by a vision to become a core engine of Dubai’s innovation ecosystem, Dubai Future Lab will run cutting-edge robotics and AI applied research projects that have the potential to impact the world and better prepare Dubai for the future doing. Through its scientists, engineers and industry experts, Dubai Future Lab acts as a consultant to governments on the technological challenges that various sectors may face in the future.

[email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.khaleejtimes.com/business/dubai-future-labs-signs-deals-with-emirates-dp-world-and-dnata The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos