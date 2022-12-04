Technology’s answer to healthcare problems





An innovator in the thriving field of Insuratech, Benicomp leverages technology to provide creative solutions for health insurance. For President and Chief Operating Officer Steve Pressler, structuring a business from a creative perspective comes naturally.

A graduate of Savannah College of Art and Design with a master’s degree in 3D animation, Pressler started his multimedia business in California where he first connected with BeniComp as one of his clients 20 years ago. Creating technical answers for health and education, Pressler was working on population health management software when he reunited with Benicomp CEO Doug Short in 2016. As Pressler says, the rest is history.

We joined forces because Benicomp was doing such great things about preventative medicine and population health, Pressler says. He officially made his 2017 debut and considers it the most exciting and creative time to stay healthy.

As Pressler explains, health insurance has changed more in the last five to 10 years than in the last 100 years. A lot is happening. The current capabilities of wearable health devices will allow us to collect all of this personalized data and use it to best serve our clients in the insurance space.

BeniComps Tampa Hub, aptly called its Innovation Office, responds by expanding, adding over 100 jobs this year and welcoming new hires in its newly created innovation space . As Pressler explains, it’s important to nurture creativity within your workspace: sit-stand desks, beanbag chairs, writable walls, niches, and alcoves that encourage collaboration. It exists for and I am a big fan of bringing people together. People come up with innovative and creative ideas that they wouldn’t have if they were sitting in a silo or at home.

BeniComps’ recently launched Incentive Care is a bit of magic. The focus is on using data to coordinate preventative care. Preventive care becomes important as more and more businesses of all sizes are able to move away from full insurance models to more self-funded options.

Pressler explains: Many businesses are still under the impression that they have no choice when it comes to insurance and have to pay whatever they have to pay each year. And so many companies are nervous about healthcare. They fear rising prices, affordability and risk. However, with today’s technology, even companies with very few employees have options to control health costs and improve the overall health of their employees.

Incentive Care is one such option. Incentive Care incorporates deductible incentives based on annual health checks for all employees. According to Pressler, deductible incentives encourage employees to be more proactive about their health and give them the information they need to do so.

Incentivized, we are very well-attended for our annual health check-ups, typically 96%, or nearly the entire population of the company, which allows us to see all potential health risks within the population. Yes, Pressler says. We are able to reach out to those at potential health risk and be involved in taking appropriate steps towards better health. It may be advanced enough to send you to a specialist, or it may be in the pre-diabetes stage and you can adjust your health and prevent diabetes through lifestyle choices. Diabetes.

BeniComps’ incentive care model strives to ensure that all employees are working towards their healthiest selves.

And the knowledge that data and technology bring allows companies to choose the most appropriate options for their employees.

They can choose to add telemedicine and mental health or choose deductibles, Pressler says. I can do it. So, in essence, businesses can make their own plans. Hundreds of thousands, even millions of dollars could be saved if the workforce stayed on track. He has a company that saved over $8 million in its first year.

Another BeniComp solution is Pulse. This is a software tool that Pressler was working on before joining.

There is a new version of the software that will be announced early next year. But it’s the same concept that could take all the blood data and billing data, identify potential health risks, engage with those risks, and guide people for preventive care, Pressler said. Say. So it’s the software that runs the population health part of the business.

While corporate plans are based on employee needs, all coaching and preventative care is individualized. With this creative perspective, there is never a one-size-fits-all approach to health insurance.

For Pressler, the marriage of health and technology was a particular work focus when he and his Brazilian wife began searching for a home closer to their family in Florida.

Pressler explains that I grew up in Fort Wayne, Indiana, and one thing is true. I mean everyone goes to Florida for spring break. His wife and I had traveled about 13 cities from Savannah to St. Augustine and reconnected with Benicon around the same time as our trip. We visited Tampa and everything was fine.

Tampa itself is a hub of innovation for this Midwestern-born California creative.

We love the city, says Pressler. It has all the great things that come with a big city, like big sports and big business, but it still has that Midwestern feel to it.

Becoming part of the BeniComps innovation office in Tampa is a perfect fit for Pressler to combine creativity and technology in the rapidly changing field of insurance technology.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://tbbwmag.com/2022/12/04/tech-answers-for-health-care-problems/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos