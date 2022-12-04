Google launches final appeal against EU Android antitrust law.





Search giant says it’s seeking ‘legal clarification’ on 4.1 billion fine

Being fined is nothing new to Google. One of the biggest penalties levied on the search giant was her one from the EU in 2018, when the bloc’s antitrust investigator Margrethe Vestager said that in the region she was on Android. claimed to be abusing market power using The company appealed to the lower court in September, and although the amount was reduced, she still faces a record €4.1 billion. Google now has yet another appeal to the Supreme Court of Unions.

Google has defended itself against allegations that Android device makers are being forced to integrate their own services such as Internet search and the Chrome web browser, saying the operating system “reduces choice for everyone.” Instead, it has brought “more choice,” adding that it will help businesses around the world. , including Europe.

Google has filed a separate appeal with the European Court of Justice to reverse a €2.4 billion fine issued against antitrust charges against its Google Shopping service.

Vestager, who also serves as the European Commission’s competition commissioner, has been an outspoken critic of Google and other tech companies operating in Europe. As Bloomberg points out, Vestager has so far fined Google a total of more than €8 billion, while trying to counter the company’s influence in the digital advertising sector.

Since October of this year, the Federal Trade Commission has been considering penalizing Google for deceptive advertising for the Pixel 4, and India has fined Google for anti-competitive practices related to Android. increase.

Separately, 43 European price comparison websites recently took action against the company with the European Commission, alleging that Google’s shopping service’s auction system was flawed and inflated shoppers’ quotes. I requested The group of smaller players in the shopping business also said Google violated the Digital Markets Act.

Meanwhile, as a result of this ruling, Google will make changes to the Android License Agreement to allow device manufacturers to offer their phones in the EEA with or without the Google Play Store and related services, Chrome, or Google Search. I had to. The company has found a way to make some money back in the process by holding regular auctions of alternative search engine slots on European devices with Google search pre-installed.

