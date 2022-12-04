Who wins: Musk’s Social Media Controversy or Musk’s Machine Focus & Innovation?





He has been called “belligerent”. He has been accused of “disorder”, treating people like collateral damage instead of people. He is the self-proclaimed “Chief Twit”. He’s the CEO of Tesla, Elon Musk, and has been the subject of a lot of criticism since buying his Twitter in 2022. Who wins: Mr. Musk’s social controversy in his media, or the clean tech that Mr. Musk brought to the mass market with his machines, prompting automakers to move to all-electric transportation? Which one will be bigger in the enduring image of who Musk is in the near future?

Elon Musk is a man with big dreams. He was named Fortune magazine’s 2020 Business Person of the Year. Since 2012 he has been a member of The Giving Pledge. This is a pledge by some of the millionaires to donate most of their fortunes to urgent and worthy causes of justice. Through the various companies he founded and leads, he brings a vision of what a sustainable future might look like and, perhaps more than anyone else, has the potential to take positive environmental action and make a profit. is showing.

Tesla, which has long dominated U.S. EV sales, remains strong and resilient in light of global supply chains and inflationary pressures, Musk said. On an investor conference call for Q3 2022, Musk affirmed: Our factories are running at full speed, delivering every vehicle we build and maintaining high operating margins.

Tesla’s lead in the EV market remains strong, but Tesla’s share of new EV sales in the US fell from 75% a year ago to 64% in the third quarter. However, Cox Automotive says such a decline is relative, as “a decline in market share was a foregone conclusion for Tesla as more players entered his EV segment.” . Most importantly, Tesla maintained its top position in the luxury market, well ahead of second place Mercedes (all powertrains).

Despite Tesla’s continued sales track record, the controversy over Musk has made the all-electric car company less attractive to many current and future owners of Tesla’s cars and trucks. Much of it has to do with Musk’s social media messages.

Musk’s tweets have often spurred considerable controversy. There was a failure of “funds secured”. His accusatory “Pedguy” comments during the Thai football team’s cave rescue attempt are unforgettable. categorically withdrew its original claims and recognized Ukraine’s right to independence.

And Musk’s influence and direction at companies like Tesla, SpaceX, Neuralink, and The Boring Company are changing the way technology enters everyday life in the 21st century. At one point, it seemed as though Tesla’s stability across multiple industries would always reinforce its association with the brand. Then the hoopla over imperfect full self-driving (FSD) fueled Musks’ detractors, and for some, so did his ruthless demeanor about his V2G application in the Tesla catalogue.

His talent is often overshadowed by his nature. Spontaneous and impulsive, whimsical and capricious, Musk poses a conundrum for many observers. Controversial tweeter mask vs machine head mask: who will win when his official statements continue to be complicated and confusing?When will his Twitter feed return to the battery electric car or truck debate? Is not it?

No matter what anyone says, it will be used against me in court

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 4, 2022

Ongoing Speculation About Tesla’s Valuation

Without traditional print advertising, Tesla has branded the image of fully electric transportation available today, not the future. CleanTechnica readers and writers have explored the technology, growth and innovation of Tesla and Musks’ role in that evolution. But he has a formidable influence over the valuation of Tesla stock.

It is Musk’s mindset, a complex combination of genius and uncompromising, complex analytical prowess and fierce competitiveness, that drives and disrupts markets.

While many are questioning the valuation of Tesla stock in the face of the current bear market, some investors are seizing the opportunity to buy Tesla stock at what appears to be a low price.

In fact, one analyst sees a very bright future for Tesla.

Citi Research analyst Itay Michaeli has moved Tesla shares from sell to hold in recent weeks. This is a notable change for Tesla, as the stock has fallen from its April high of over $350 a share to its December low of under $200. The move reduced the company’s market capitalization by more than $400 billion. Michaeli evaluated the expansion of the EV market in relation to Tesla’s long-term position and stability over the past decade. But Michaeli warns investors that the competition will challenge Tesla, though he expects the fully electric car company to be poised to handle it.

Other analysts, including Morgan Stanley’s Adam Jonas, have questioned whether Tesla’s stock price shows an upside opportunity is emerging. Tesla is approaching $150. [per share] The bear case will be driven by price cuts in China, slowing EV demand and other market trends, Jonas wrote in the report.

Jonas kept his price target on Tesla at $330, while Michaeli increased it from $141.33 to $176.

A $3,750 incentive ($3,750 price adjustment) for customers who deliver a Model 3 or Model Y by the end of 2022 could be one of the turning points towards higher valuations. [Editor’s note: I just talked to a guy in a parking lot who just traded in his Model 3 for a Model Y because he was offered that $3,750 discount via email. Zach]

final thoughts

Trucking has long been the preferred method of shipping cargo within the United States. Tesla was perfectly positioned to innovate in this space. Elon Musk began delivering the company’s first few semi-his trucks on Thursday. Always a disruptor, Tesla revealed that its battery-powered vehicles have a range of up to 500 miles. It is the first semi designed to be electric from the ground up. Tesla set up the Semi with the steering wheel centered in the cab and touchscreens on either side of the driver. The steering wheel is usually oriented either left or right and placed according to the intended geographical region.

Musk glanced up at the slides during the unveiling of the Tesla Semi and announced, “It’s a beast.” He explained:

The semi is equipped with three electric motors based on the model S and model X of the plaid specification. Acceleration or speed must be maintained while driving uphill.

The Semi could be the turning point in what has been a disappointing year for Tesla.

Musk confirmed during a video appearance at a conference in Indonesia earlier this month. I really work absolute volumes that allow me to work seven days a week, morning till night. So, frankly, this is not recommended.

