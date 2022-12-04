Dubai Future Lab signs deal to drive innovation in aviation and logistics





Dubai Future Labs (DFL), an initiative of the Dubai Future Foundation (DFF), has signed three reserve agreements with Emirates, DP World and Dnata aimed at driving innovation in the areas of aviation and logistics. We signed a contract.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai and chairman of the Dubai Executive Council, tweeted on Sunday that the partnership would help deploy future technologies to spur innovation in the aviation and logistics sectors. Stated. pact.

Sheikh Hamdan, who is also chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Dubai Future Foundation, said he will continue to advance Dubai’s leadership in robotics and automation technology.

I witnessed the signing of contracts between DFFs Dubai Future Lab, Emirates, DP World and Dnata to deploy future technologies to drive innovation in the aviation and logistics sector . We continue to advance Dubai’s leadership in robotics and automation technology pic.twitter.com/Ovn73ZTa2k

– Hamdan bin Mohammed (@HamdanMohammed) December 4, 2022

The partnership will revitalize the Dubai Robotics and Automation program launched in September to support the development of technology as part of the emirate’s move towards the economy of the future, accelerating deployment in key economic sectors The Dubai Media Office said it aims to .

These three partnerships will contribute to strengthening the status of Dubai and the UAE as living laboratories of advanced technology and innovation, said Minister of State for Digital Economy, AI and Remote Working Systems and Deputy Managing Director of Dubai Future Foundation. Director Omar Al-Ollama said.

The introduction of robotics, automation and future technologies into key sectors will help diversify the economy, making Dubai a platform for setting up and growing businesses and enabling international trade with cutting-edge logistics services. long-term competitiveness and attractiveness of

Dubai is stepping up its efforts to support future economic development.

In July, the emirate formed a High Commission on Future Technologies and the Digital Economy. The commission aims to shape the future of artificial intelligence by investing in Metaverse and establishing partnerships to boost Dubai’s digital economy.

The Dubai government also announced this year the Metaverse Strategy, which aims to create 40,000 jobs and add $4 billion to the emirate’s economy over the next five years.

Aiming to position the emirate among the top 10 cities shaping the world’s emerging tech future, the strategy aims to double the number of blockchain companies and quintuple the metaverse.

In the latest partnership, Emirates will work with Dubai Laboratories for the Future to develop and test robotic projects for passenger check-in, lounge services, warehouse management systems, baggage transfers and cargo storage. the media office said.

The world’s largest long-haul airline doubles down on efforts to overhaul its warehouse management system by deploying automated solutions.

This gives Emirates the opportunity to profit from DFF’s pool of experts and programmers. They leverage practical use cases and knowledge from airlines to enhance day-to-day operations, improve efficiency, and provide a seamless experience for our customers. Emirates Chief Operating Officer Adel Al Redha said:

Meanwhile, the collaboration with Dnata includes a fleet-wide automation project for ground operations, power, security and safety standards. The partnership will also help Dnata reach its strategic goals and reduce its carbon footprint by 50% by 2030.

DP World and Dubai Future Foundation have the potential to achieve breakthroughs in various areas by integrating with smart government systems and spurring development and innovation to transform the UAE into a highly digital and smart economy. explore. DP world.

As part of the initial agreement, DFL will facilitate the research, testing and implementation of new technologies for port operators’ logistics operations, developing future technologies incorporating artificial intelligence, robotics, data analytics and blockchain. The statement then said:

Solutions planned for development include automated and smart systems for transporting, handling and storing goods throughout port operations.

Keeping pace with the rapid evolution of technology, the company is also considering deploying a metaverse solution across its operations to solve real-world supply chain bottlenecks, says bin Sulayem.

Launched two years ago, DFL offers advanced open and applied R&D labs for test technology and smart automation solutions for storage, handling, transportation and logistics services, said Dubai Future. Foundation Chief Executive Officer Khalfan Belhoul said.

It also offers the design of self-driving cars powered by zero-emission, renewable energy, along with other innovations using programming, machine learning, Internet of Things, robotics, and big data management and analytics.

DFL, a key driver of Dubai’s innovation ecosystem, is running advanced robotics and AI applied research projects aimed at making Dubai better prepared for the future, Belhall said.

Crown Prince of Dubai Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed witnessed the signing of three partnership agreements.Photo: Dubai Media Office

Updated: December 4, 2022 at 5:03 PM

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/economy/2022/12/04/dubai-future-labs-signs-agreements-to-drive-innovation-in-aviation-and-logistics/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos