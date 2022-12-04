Scouting Innovative Ideas from the Department of Defense, Industry, Allies and Partners > US Department of Defense > Department of Defense News





Launched last year, the Rapid Defense Experimental Reserve is a collaboration between military services, combat commands, industry and coalition partners aimed at discovering new and innovative combat capabilities.

Heidi Shu gave a panel discussion yesterday at the Reagan Defense Forum at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California.

The resulting innovation need not be a 100% solution. They could be her 70% or 80% solution to solving thorny combat problems, she said.

Small businesses have and will continue to play an important role in this effort, she said. The Office of Strategic Capital helps fund companies that develop technologies deemed critical to national security.

The Department of Defense is also working with the Small Business Administration to help fund smaller startups, she said.

Shyu mentioned many DoD organizations focused on innovation.

The Defense Innovation Unit is focused on accelerating the adoption of commercial technology for military use, she said. DIU awards contracts to companies with innovative solutions.

The Army’s Rapid Capabilities and Critical Technology Office will help deliver critical capabilities to the field quickly to meet the needs of combat commanders, she said. You can experiment, evolve, and deliver with to support your acquisition transformation efforts while addressing both emerging and emerging threats.

Each of the military research laboratories is also coming up with great and innovative combat solutions, she said.

The department is keen to attract new talent to these labs, she said. Students work in one of the laboratories for a period of time.

Last year, the department funded 482 scholars and aims to increase that number.

Additionally, the Department of Defense has created science, technology, engineering and math camps for high school students, she added.

“Having a strong workforce is very important,” she said, noting that the Pentagon can’t match salaries paid in the private sector.

General Charles Q. Brown Jr. Air Force Chief of Staff also spoke at the panel.

“Accelerate, change or lose,” he said, implying that the Pentagon must stay ahead of its adversaries when it comes to deploying effective capabilities.

“We have done this before. Our country has come together in times of crisis to be able to provide capacity. Some of the things that we’ve been able to move very quickly, what we want to do is not wait until the crisis comes, but actually act at the pace of the crisis, before the crisis. Like the crisis, we have to do some things and be ready to move forward.”

Brown gave an example of innovation. His AGM-88 HARM, a high-speed anti-radiation missile, was originally designed as an air-to-ground missile for his F-16 fighter jets. The Air Force has figured out how to mount these missiles on the MiG-29 fighter jets used by Ukraine.

“If someone had asked us before the Ukrainian event if the MiG-29 could be equipped with HARM missiles, we would have answered that it would be too difficult to do. Figure out how to get things done.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.defense.gov/News/News-Stories/Article/Article/3235565/dod-scouts-innovative-ideas-from-industry-allies-partners/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

