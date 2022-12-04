Energy technology that turns waves into drinking water





For centuries, people have sought ways to desalinate seawater to provide drinking water. Taking advantage of the abundant oceans, governments and private companies have developed a number of technologies to convert salt water into fresh water, especially in arid regions of the world, in order to provide safe drinking water to areas facing severe fresh water shortages. I have been researching. However, this is very costly and has hitherto been impractical. But now a Norwegian company thinks it has developed a new way to transform water using the power of waves.

The main reason companies avoid desalination operations is the high cost of energy. It requires about 10 times more energy than any other water source and emits a lot of carbon dioxide. Therefore, large desalination projects require their own power plants to keep them running.

Desalination operations have traditionally relied on boiling seawater to remove the salt. In recent decades, however, more countries have used pre-infiltration techniques, relying on high pressure to move saltwater through membranes and keep them trapped. It takes 4 kWh to produce water, which is still not low energy, but it does require less energy. In addition to high energy usage, desalination has significant set-up costs and requires expensive infrastructure and maintenance to perform operations. For this reason, water conservation and reuse are more common in areas where there are other sources of water available.

However, desalination has long been a popular technique in the Middle East, many of which are very dry and difficult to access fresh water. Saudi Arabia introduced two private distillation condensers in the city of Jeddah in the early 1900s as demand for drinking water increased. An independent government agency, the Saline Water Conversion Corporation (SWCC), was then established in 1974 to oversee desalination projects. In the United Arab Emirates, desalination projects supply about 42% of the country’s drinking water demand.

Many desalination operations are currently powered by fossil fuels and emit large amounts of greenhouse gases. Also, as populations grow and desalination plants are built across the Middle East, there are concerns about their impact on climate change. However, plants are much cleaner as they can be powered by renewable energy sources such as solar power. But it’s not that simple. His Laurent Lambert, Assistant Professor of Water, Energy, Climate and Public Policy at the Doha Graduate University, explains: Second, solar panels need water because they have to be cleaned frequently. Cleaning these panels will increase the existing water stress. “

A Norwegian company now believes there is a better way to offer a greener desalination operation. Ocean Oasis has built a wave-powered prototype device that it hopes will provide a blueprint for offshore floating desalination operations. A 10-meter-high, 7-meter-diameter plant was installed in Las Palmas, Canary Islands, to test its performance. Ocean Oasis believes its technology can “generate freshwater from seawater by harnessing the energy of waves to perform a desalination process, pumping drinking water to coastal users.”

Innovation Norway, Grieg Maritime Group, Gran Canaria Economic Promotion Society, and other organizations funded the project. The company hopes the project will provide a more affordable desalination method for areas with abundant saline water resources. As a result, the region faces water shortages and is looking for alternative ways to provide fresh water. This new technology will reduce reliance on fossil fuels to power desalination operations.

Once testing is complete, Ocean Oasis plans to build a second scaled-up structure with the required capacity to produce water for consumption. Since there are few wave power and tidal power projects compared to other renewable energy, there are great expectations for the use of wave power in this project. Governments are starting to increase research and development funding for ocean energy projects, but it is still largely untapped.

The Canary Islands aren’t the only ones looking to develop innovative desalination methods. The U.S. Department of Energy (DoE) has held a competition with a $3.3 million prize for him for the most innovative wave-powered desalination proposal. The Waves to Water award asked participants to design, build, and test a device that uses wave energy to produce drinking water from salt water. Oneka Technologies won his $500,000 grand prize for its device Oneka Snowflake after a successful testing phase in North Carolina.

After years of trying to develop cost-effective desalination operations, the best large-scale projects to date are still very carbon-intensive. With state government support, we are now seeing new and innovative projects that have the potential to turn salt water into clean drinking water without negative impact on the environment. However, these projects are still in their early stages and need more funding to roll out at scale.

Felicity Bradstock of Oilprice.com

