



Happy Sunday, fellow CIPA! I’m currently on my way to Florida (The Emperor is currently dozing next to me on the flight, I have video proof for anyone who needs it). Also, every cross-country trip reminds me how much I love California (including keeping up to date with the new he CIPA regulations).

There are good wins and bad wins in litigation. This is definitely a terrible win.

A good win will make matters go away forever. Substantial issues will be decided in your favor. And you walk away knowing that such claims will never come back.

A bad win is essentially the opposite. In that case you walk away with a technical problem, usually because the other side is screwed, but you’ll need a lot more to sue.

Thus, in Hammerling v. Google, plaintiffs’ attorneys were unable to consolidate their actions to assert the facts necessary to state a viable claim under California law. However, the judge made it very clear that he felt the allegations were entirely workable, and there is an important lesson here for all residents of CIPA World.

So let’s dive in.

Hammerling plaintiffs alleged that Google monitors the use of third-party apps by consumers. Gather information about your spending habits, find out what types of shoes you are interested in, and whether your child needs braces. Perhaps analyzing this data to predict spending trends and serve more targeted advertising is really important these days.

While it’s worth pausing to praise the allegations, Google doesn’t want third-party apps to do anything you do, say, to whom, whether this conduct violates California law. I’m literally reviewing the use of .

As we are about to see, it will only do so if the plaintiff claims magic words.

But first, there’s a small conflict about consent. As CIPAWorld residents know, it is much easier to obtain consent to have our online activity snooped than, for example, to receive telemarketing calls. The latter should be obtained conspicuously and unambiguously. The former could be built into a gluing deal that acts as a barrier to older websites.

And Google argued that by downloading apps, consumers necessarily agreed to do whatever Google wanted with respect to analyzing data exchanged with those apps. This is a bit exaggerated, but more or less accurate. However, at the motion to dismiss stage, Google’s argument was premature, and the court decided that the versions of the terms and conditions that plaintiffs had agreed to and how those terms and conditions were privacy-related. He pointed out that there is no way to determine with certainty whether a particular infringement of to the problem.

So, with the consent revoked, the court analyzed the alleged claims under California’s Fundamental Privacy Act and the California Infringement of Privacy Act (CIPA).

In California, everyone has a right to privacy. In fact, it’s in our Constitution. And it’s not just the privacy penumbra that the now-deceased Roe decision-maker actually enlivened that explicitly stated privacy rights exist in every state of California.

However, not all violations of that privacy right lead to claims. Only very aggressive ones. And what is considered highly offensive depends on what you are looking at the case. increase.

In the Hammerling case, plaintiffs alleged that Google secretly learned that someone was wearing size 9 slippers, someone had a Fidelity retirement account, someone needed braces, and so on. claimed to have been While a society that allows full privacy protections may prohibit this type of unauthorized information collection, the eHamerling court ruled that Google had no problem collecting these objectionable information. Did.

The data collected from these particular intrusions are not malicious enough to be considered highly aggressive. Searches for use of Hammerling foot massagers, slippers, meal subscriptions, coconut oil, and photo editors are not considered highly aggressive invasions of privacy and are more appropriately characterized as routine commercial activity data collection. can be attached.

Here you go.

That being said, this is important. The court found that plaintiffs had reasonable expectations of privacy in the frequency and duration of their use of third-party apps. But nibbling on small, useless information about those sessions may not be such a nasty invasion of privacy. Importantly, however, understand that many reviews of session data are not just for her CIPA. However, under California’s Basic Privacy Regulations/

This finally brings us to the CIPA argument.

As previously stated, in order to state CIPA’s allegations, defendant must have obtained the contents of the web session during transmission and while in California.

Plaintiffs in the Hamerling case claimed that Google collected data about when and how often they interacted with third-party apps, but certain activities in those apps included products they searched for and services they used. .

within the application. The court has determined that this type of information gathering DID is considered to be knowledge of the contents of communications transmitted over a wire for CIPA purposes.

However, plaintiffs did not allege that this content collection occurred during the data transfer and within California. Instead, plaintiffs only allege that Google collects real-time data. But what?

As the court noted, real-time data can be stored and accessed later, so a claim that data is stored in real-time does not mean that data is accessed while in transit.

Further, the mere fact that Google is a California resident does not imply that in-transit screening took place in California.

Ultimately, the court ruled that because plaintiffs could not claim that Google seized information in transit in California, plaintiffs could have made a claim but simply did not. But if those claims were included, the claims were viable.

When defending a CIPA case, always focus on where the web session recording took place. Where are the servers used to perform the recordings or analyzes that perform those functions? Non-technical lawyers hesitate to ask such questions, but as Hamerling confirms, the circumstances of the interception are absolutely crucial.

Also note the difference between on-the-go and in real time. They are not the same!

Although Google ultimately won, Hamerling stands by the proposition that California consumers receive broad and meaningful protections for their online activities. However, the line between legal and illegal is very blurry. If your business monitors consumer online behavior or utilizes data related to consumer behavior, please feel free to contact us.

Hope this all makes sense. If you have any questions, please contact the Troutman Firm.

XO XO

Your CIPA Queen.

