Morgan, Swartz Lead Jackets Past Belmont, 59-55 Women’s Basketball Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets





Nashville, Tennessee Georgia Tech women’s basketball capped its five-game road swing Sunday afternoon with a 59-55 road win at the Belmont at the Curb Events Center. Cameron Swartz and Tony Morgan scored Tech’s second victory over the Bruins in a week with 34 total points to push Tech to 7-2 on the season.

Both teams struggled from the floor in the first half, but Georgia Tech dominated on the grass, winning 31-15, with 8 paces (including 5 offense) from Kayla Blackshear. Tech converted his 12 offensive rebounds into his 11 points in the half as the Jackets led 31-21 at intermission. Swartz led Tech offensively with his 19 points in the first 20 minutes, and in the first quarter he scored 10 points and he was in double digits.

The Jackets opened up a 14-4 lead from Swartz’s second 3-pointer with 2:18 of the first. Tech pushed the lead to his 13 points multiple times in the second quarter before Belmont used his 8-0 spurt to cut the deficit to his 5 points, 24-19. Nerea Hermosa lost momentum as Tech closed the half with his 7-2 run of its own, backed by her five points from Swartz on a 31-21 halftime tally.

The Belmonts made the score closer to 41-38 at the free-throw line in the third quarter at 11-12 to start the fourth period. The Bruins quickly tied the score and opened the frame at 41–41, but Morgan answered with an old-fashioned three-pointer his play as Tech maintained a slight lead.

Reflecting the first meeting between programs, the Belmonts led 53-52 with 4:07 remaining after Madison Bartley’s three-pointer. Morgan and Blackshear put Tech back on top 58-53 and were capped with another old-fashioned his 3-point play from Morgan as the clock fell with 1:10 left. Belmont was able to connect on a layup, but Yellow’s Jackets defense closed out the game strongly, and in the end he won 59–55.

Tony Morgan had 15 points, 11 second half points, five rebounds, two steals and one assist on Sunday.Photo by Sam Simpkins | Photo by Belmont University

Swartz led all players with 19 points and Morgan finished with 15 points and had 11 points in the second half. The Yellow Jackets won the Battle of the Glass, 49-37, led by his 10 rebounds from the Black Shears. Twenty-one of his 49 rebounds for the Techs have been offensive, with Blackshear accounting for his seven.

Belmont had two double-digit players in Destiny Wells (15) and Tutti Jones (10), but the Bruins struggled offensively and connected from the floor just 32.7% (18-55) . A strong free-throw shooting team, the Belmonts went 15-for-18 in the charity stripes and only he recorded eight turnovers. Tech was at the free-throw line as he finished 12-for-16 and recorded nine turnovers.

Georgia Tech, which wraps up its five-game road swing with a 4-1 record, welcomes Central Michigan back home for the first time in three weeks on Sunday, Dec. 11. The tip is scheduled for Chippewas at 1:00 pm and will be broadcast on ACC Network Extra.

Initiatives to strengthen competitiveness

Georgia Tech, the Georgia Tech Foundation, the Georgia Tech Track and Field Department, and the Alexander Tharp Foundation have joined forces to launch a competitiveness initiative to accelerate funding for student-athlete scholarships. The initiative begins with the Accelerate GT Match Program, where new donations to the AT Funds Athletic Scholarship Fund made by December 31 are worth up to $2.5 million by the Georgia Tech Foundation.

