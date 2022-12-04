Can I use the Google Pixel Watch with my iPhone?





There are some smartwatches that work with both Android phones and iPhones, is the Pixel Watch one of them?

The Pixel Watch is Google’s first smartwatch, and for a “first generation” product it’s a very compelling product. It’s not the best smartwatch on the market right now, but there are a lot of things I like about it. The Pixel Watch turned out to be a lot better than we expected, so we can see why it’s so appealing to so many people, including those with iPhones. It works, but what about the iPhone? Can the Google Pixel Watch work with an iPhone? The short answer to that question is no. Pixel Watch is designed for use with Android phones only.

Google confirms that the company’s Pixel Watch doesn’t support Apple’s iOS operating system, so it won’t work on iPhones, at least for now. Google hasn’t indicated if the Pixel Watch will support iOS in the future, so it’s safe to assume that it won’t be supported anytime soon. If you’re an iPhone user who hates the Apple Watch for whatever reason, you’ll have to go with his other Wear OS options or opt for one that uses custom software.

Google Pixel Watch Alternatives for iPhone Users

However, the lack of iOS support on the Pixel Watch has nothing to do with Google’s Wear OS. That’s because the Montblanc Summit 3 smartwatch (which also runs Wear OS 3 software out of the box) works with an iPhone. It’s a great Wear OS smartwatch, but at $1,290, it’s significantly higher than the Pixel Watch. Instead, we recommend checking out the TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra or Fossil Gen 6 smartwatches, both powered by Google’s Wear OS that won’t cost you an arm or a leg.

Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra

The Ticwatch Pro 3 Ultra is priced at $300, which matches Google’s asking price for the Pixel Watch.

Fossil Gen 6 smartwatch Fossil Gen 6

Fossil Gen 6 is an impressive Wear OS smartwatch with a sleek design and great internals. It will also receive an update to Wear OS 3 later this year.

Alternatively, you may consider checking out Fitbit devices as they are compatible with iPhones. The Google Pixel Watch relies heavily on Fitbit integration for all its health and fitness features, so basically you get a very similar experience overall with his dedicated Fitbit device. We recommend checking out the new Fitbit Sense 2.

fitbit sense 2 fitbit sense 2

The Sense 2 is one of Fitbit’s newest offerings, offering all the health and fitness features you get with the Pixel Watch.

These smartwatches may not offer the same features as the Pixel Watch, but they are very close. However, even the Pixel Watch doesn’t work as seamlessly with the iPhone as the Apple Watch does, so it’s worth checking out the best Apple Watch collection to see if you like the new stuff Apple recently launched. We recommend buying the Apple Watch Series 8, but feel free to explore other options.

apple watch series 8 apple watch series 8

The Apple Watch Series 8 is Apple’s latest smartwatch. It’s not a big change from Series 7, but it does offer new features like crash detection, new temperature sensors, and more.

So which smartwatch are you planning to buy for your iPhone? Drop a line in the comments below and let us know.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.xda-developers.com/google-pixel-watch-iphone-support/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos