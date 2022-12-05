Two outlooks for 2030. front or back? – opinion





Beijing skyline. [Photo/VCG]

The Chinese economy in 2022 is going through a turbulent period so far. In his first three quarters GDP growth was just 3%. After growing 2.5% in the first two quarters, growth rebounded to his 3.9% in the third quarter. Many expect further acceleration. In the fourth quarter, this translates into full-year growth of 4% to 4.5%. The variability in this growth rate is due to external and internal factors.

External factors include the Ukrainian crisis, the COVID-19 pandemic, supply disruptions in key commodities, energy and manufactured goods, inflation in the West, and local political imposition in some regions. All of these contribute to fluctuations in GDP growth.

Internal factors contributing to economic growth volatility include stringent preventive and control measures in some regions, challenges facing the real estate sector, and weakening consumption. Most of these factors will continue to affect China and the world, but some developments seem to point to the potential for some change.

The 20th Congress of the Communist Party of China formalized continuity in party leadership. The Communist Party of China has announced “China’s Modernization Path” as a framework to guide China’s future development. At the core of this framework are the concepts of quality growth, inclusiveness, innovation and continued openness to the world.

At the G20 and APEC meetings, President Xi Jinping emphasized the importance of multilateralism, cooperation, inclusiveness, innovation, peaceful coexistence and a common future for the world. President Xi Jinping has met with several leaders, including US President Joe Biden, one-on-one, raising cautious hopes of improving relations between China and the West.

Domestic politics in the United States and Europe have undergone some dramatic changes. The US midterm elections have somewhat changed the political landscape of the country. Both Republicans and Democrats hold similar views on China, but the new power relationship between the House and Senate could bring more checks and balances to U.S. foreign policy. Many European countries are also changing their attitudes toward China.

Fiscal policy around the world remains an important factor as many central banks forecast a recession. Inflation appears to be slowing in the US, but could remain high next year. The speed and magnitude of Fed rate hikes may slow next year.

Inflation is likely to remain high in Europe as well, unless something dramatic happens, such as a ceasefire in Ukraine.

China has so far followed aggressive fiscal and cautious monetary policies, and inflation has been modest compared to many Western countries. Going forward, China is likely to focus more on stimulating consumption while continuing to invest in both physical and digital infrastructure. It may take a while for the real estate sector to settle, but the worst seems to be over and it may be on the upside now.

What is the outlook for the Chinese economy in 2023?

Taking the extreme cases on both ends of the spectrum, I suggest arriving at two possible scenarios.

In a more conservative scenario, the conflict between Russia and Ukraine continues, and Western hostility towards China leads to decoupling. Inflation in the West remains a problem and could possibly lead to recession. At the very least, the collapse of cryptocurrency exchange FTX will have wide-ranging domino effects. In China, consumption remains stagnant and the real estate sector continues to face serious challenges.

In this scenario, China’s GDP growth next year would likely be less than 5%. About 4.5%. It can be even lower if an extremely negative event occurs.

On the other hand, a more positive scenario would see the gradual easing of prevention and control measures, keeping China’s economy open to the world. The military conflict between Russia and Ukraine will end. The stock market will generally do well. Inflation in the West will go down, albeit not completely. In China, the double circulation paradigm works well. Consumption will increase and the real estate sector will land well.

In this scenario, China’s GDP growth next year could exceed 5%. Probably 50 basis points or more. Judging by global and local dynamics, and with reasonable projections going forward, he believes there is a greater than 50% chance of a positive scenario materializing. I hope that China will continue to open up to the world, and that more and more foreign companies and capital will enter China.

The author is the founder and CEO of Gao Feng Advisory Company, a strategy and management consulting and investment advisory firm. Views do not necessarily represent those of China Daily.

