Government scrutinizes media law as NZ forces Google and Meta to negotiate





Communications Minister Michel Rowland said the code had some advantages but lacked in others.Credit: Alex Ellinghausen

A spokesperson for SBS said the code review did not adequately address issues that have emerged since it was created. Closed.

An SBS spokesperson said there was little transparency about the amount under negotiation, and there was a clear opportunity to address issues such as the poison pill clause, let alone how it would be used.

It is disappointing that reviews accept results that benefit large commercial organizations and their shareholders, but not public media services such as SBS.

If the Code cannot be improved to create a more level playing field, SBS will allow the government to designate Meta so that SBS, The Conversation, and other smaller publishers can use the Code’s negotiation and arbitration provisions. I think we should consider making it possible.

In a submission to the government, SBS asked Meta to legally force the negotiations. A submission published over the weekend recommended an urgent fix to the code to avoid breaking deals with other providers if the meta were to be specified.

Also of concern is that voluntary commercial deals completed across the media division may contain clauses meaning that if a platform is designated under the code, the deal will be void. about it. To address concerns arising from the potential voiding of existing transactions if a platform is designated, it is appropriate to empower accountants to designate platforms that are relevant to particular subsets of news media businesses. may be

SBS Submission for Code

Minderoo Foundation Emma MacDonald, media adviser to former Communications Minister Paul Fletcher during the creation of the Code, helped smaller news outlets make deals and urged the federal government to act quickly.

News outlets such as Apple News, Instagram and YouTube need to be put under the microscope to determine if there is an imbalance of bargaining power and coverage of Australian news companies’ content, McDonald’s said. Stated. The government lost sight of the fact that despite Google’s good faith in negotiating with publishers big and small, Meta did not engage meaningfully with smaller independent publishers, his SBS or The Conversation. not.

Australia’s legislative efforts are internationally recognized, with similar regulations in markets such as Canada and New Zealand.

New Zealand’s Broadcasting Minister Willie Jackson said on Sunday the government would introduce legislation similar to Australia and Canada, forcing tech giants to engage in high-quality, voluntary deals with local news outlets. It’s not fair that big digital platforms like Google and Meta are allowed to host and share local news for free. It’s expensive to produce news and it’s the only fair they pay, Jackson said.

The law is designed as a backstop to encourage businesses to reach high-quality voluntary agreements first.

Mia Garlick, regional policy head at Metas, denounced the plan, arguing that the proposal misunderstood Facebook’s relationship with news publishers and current commerce in New Zealand. The government is also giving its own advice that the news law will not solve the long-standing digital transformation challenges facing the news industry, Garlick said.

We are concerned that future legislation will have unintended consequences for innovation in both the media and the broader technology sector. Meta claims to have supported 16 news outlets in the country over the past 12 months through commercial deals, grants and training programs. She reached out to Google for comment.

