Google lets you share digital car keys between iPhone and Pixel





Google has added cross-phone digital car key sharing for Pixel and Samsung Galaxy S21 devices running Android 12.

This transition eliminates the need to share digital car keys using the same phone OS, allowing people with iPhones running iOS 16.1 to communicate via communication apps such as Mail, Messages and Whatsapp. to send the keys stored in Wallet to your Pixel.

In a blog post, Google said (Opens in a new window) that other phones running Android version 12 and above will have the feature “soon”, but didn’t give a timeline beyond that. not.

A digital car key effectively treats your phone like a physical key. The user must be near the car door for this key to work. Engadget (opens in new window) reports that ultra-wideband phones, such as the larger Galaxy S21+ models, can unlock your car without taking your phone out of your pocket.

According to Engadget, not many automakers currently support digital keys, with BMW and Hyundai being the only ones to do so.

Digital Automotive Key is only available for select vehicles in select markets (opens in new window) and works with Pixel 6+, Samsung Galaxy S21+, and select Android devices running Android 12+ To do. An internet connection is required to set up your car’s digital key.

Tweet

In a blog post(Opens in a new window), Google also announced new Android apps for the holiday season, including YouTube’s new home screen search widget(Opens in a new window) that lets Android users access their library. announced a wave of features. Access videos, shorts or subscriptions with a quick tap from your home screen.

The company also announced a new reading mode(Opens in a new window) for Android. This makes for an accessible reading experience for the blind, low vision and dyslexic. This feature allows users to change contrast, font type and size as well as text-to-speech with speed control.

Last week, Google warned that five security flaws affecting Android phones have gone unpatched for months after being brought to the attention of phone makers.

Google’s Project Zero blog post(Opens in a new window) says flaws previously reported in June and July remain unresolved, endangering users of smartphones from Samsung, Xiaomi, Oppo, and Google themselves said to be exposed to hacking.

An issue reported earlier this year was related to semiconductor designer ARM’s “Mali” graphics card processor (GPU). GPUs are found in smartphones such as the Pixel 6.

