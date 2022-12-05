On the Bookshelf: Sideways: The City Google Couldn’t Buy





One of the joys of browsing a real bookstore is finding books you weren’t looking for. This is what happened to me when I took a peek at Sideways: The City Google Couldn’t Buy.

I think that’s what drew me in because the housing crisis is a very pressing problem everywhere, plagued with very important yet problematic and elusive solutions. Having said that, I love seeing big tech pulled down a notch.

Google founder Larry Page, of course, is one of the main characters who always lurks in the backstory, and is the first to appear on stage. I have come to think of this as a Shakespearean drama. The characters are larger than life, have monstrous stupidity and arrogance, and trip over each other in every chapter (or scene).

He’s the man who said, “Healthy ignorance of the impossible.” So Google had a huge division called Moon Mission, and within that was a company called Sidewalk Labs. Literally millions, or perhaps billions, of dollars have been spent coming up with wild and quirky solutions, especially for cityscapes. Later in the book, we learn that Google (or its parent company called Alphabet, which now housed his Sidewalk Labs) was thinking of building a dome on a 12-acre lot they bid on Toronto’s waterfront. increase. They also touted the plan as an integrated environmental and digital elixir. It sounded good on paper.

This bid was put up for bid, but there were nuanced allegations throughout the book. Trudeau, who courted Eric Schmidt, another Google mogul, let’s just say he’s behind the project. The winner came early because Trudeau, Schmidt and Doctoroff (CEO of Sidewalk Labs) were in Toronto on the same day. Think photo manipulation.

It gets very confusing here, but at the same time it’s beautifully laid out by author Josh O’Kane. Enter another character called Waterfront Toronto, an entity funded by the state, federal government, and city. We have a board that is both an entrepreneur and a watchdog. Lots of different characters.

Plot so far. Google, a multi-billion dollar behemoth, for many confusing reasons “owns” a company called Alphabet and has to negotiate with a Canadian on its board of directors called Waterfront Toronto. These are cautious Canadians, unlike their American counterparts who like to move quickly and break things up.

A very engaging study of the development process, internal struggles within boards and companies, data gathering, consensus building, or otherwise.

This story is ripe for a TV series. I would like to draw your attention to some of the reasons for the breach of contract. Google, or Alphabet, or Sidewalk Labs wanted much more land than the 12 acres they bid on. The math didn’t make sense to them if they weren’t allowed more access.

So many meetings, so many resignations, so tense. Sideways favors Succession.

