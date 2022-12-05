Google Messages chats become more secure





Google announced end-to-end encryption for group chats in the Google Messages app. Security upgrades are aimed at beta users first before being rolled out more widely.

End-to-end encryption means that no one, not even Google, can read the contents of your messages. It’s already supported in the Google Messages app for one-on-one chats, and is currently being added to group conversations (via The Verge (opens in new tab)).

“End-to-end encryption is starting to roll out for group chats and will be available to select users in an open beta program over the next few weeks,” Google said (opens in new tab). . “This shouldn’t be considered. It’s just an expectation and nothing for the person sending the email to worry about.”

SMS to RCS

In a blog post announcing the same, Google revealed that the ability to react quickly to messages containing emojis will soon be coming to Google Messages. Currently, only emoji selections are available as reactions.

In addition to mentioning these new features, Google continued to push RCS (Rich Communication Services) to become the new normal for everyone. An SMS upgrade, this technology is now widely available but has not yet been adopted by Apple. That iPhone.

A Google post also acknowledges the 30th anniversary of SMS. This is a milestone that not only highlights how old SMS is, but also how far behind we are currently in standards that could completely replace SMS.

Analysis: SMS Should Be Historic

The advent of SMS 30 years ago changed the way we communicated with each other, even though it limited the number of characters in a message and many phones limited the number of texts we could store at once.

Today, apps like WhatsApp and Slack have pushed us far beyond these limits. Messages can be longer, include photos, videos, or audio, and you can even know when the recipient has opened the message you sent.

It’s benefits like these that make it worth upgrading to RCS, which improves message security and greatly improves features such as group chat. Google didn’t create the standard, but they’re pushing it a lot.

However, whenever an iPhone user sends a text message to an Android user, SMS is the protocol used. Google would like to change that, but Apple is unlikely to do so. Apple knows iMessage is one of the main reasons people keep using iPhones.

