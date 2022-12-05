Google working to speed up OTA updates for Pixel lines





To reduce the time it takes for Pixel users to install OTA (over-the-air) updates, Google has submitted a new patch to the Android Open Source Project (AOSP) gerrit. According to Esper’s Mishaal Rahman and Android Police, the time required to install a 2.2GB OTA update on the Pixel 6 Pro has been reduced by 10 minutes or 43% to the patch. The patch also reduced the time it took him to install a 376MB incremental update from 22 to 16 minutes (27% reduction). Released in the summer of 2016. The first phones to receive the update were the Nexus 6, Nexus 5X and Nexus 6P. However, Google has never required Android smartphone makers to build seamless updates into their devices. To keep things simple, the Pixel model installs his OTA updates in the background on inactive parts of the phone. While this is happening, the active partition will continue to run and you can continue using your Pixel as if nothing else is happening. Once installed, Pixel users will be asked to reboot their phone into the inactive partition with the update installed and switch to the active partition. No one gets bored with this process because you don’t have to monitor a slow-moving installation progress bar.

Google is working to speed up OTA updates. A new patchset has been submitted to his AOSP that speeds up OTA on devices that use virtual A/B with a compressed update mechanism. With these improvements, the full OTA install time went from ~23 minutes to ~13 minutes. pic.twitter.com/2hDliWzUZZ

Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) Nov 30, 2022 This year, Google started using virtual A/B partitions in Android 13 to reduce the additional storage required for seamless updates. The demand for additional storage is reportedly the reason Samsung has been unable to use this feature on its phones. New phones running Android 13 are mandated by Google to have virtual A/B partitions.

To simplify this, let’s say Google was able to reduce the size of the device mapping snapshots used in the virtual A/B update process by 25% to 40%. All changes made to snapshots by the update engine are stored on what is called a “copy on write” (COW) device. Ultimately, these changes are merged into the dynamic partitions that need to be updated. Google reduced merge time by 40%. Once the process is complete, the COW and snapshot devices will be removed and the additional storage will be available to the user.

Sure, most Android users (except for Greek-speaking ones) all sound Greek, but what you need to know is that once the changes are implemented, a full OTA update for the Pixel will be released. It’s just that it appears faster than ever. And once other Android manufacturers are obliged to comply, his other Android smartphones will be able to complete his OTA updates faster than ever before.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.phonearena.com/news/pixel-updates-could-soon-be-faster_id144054 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos