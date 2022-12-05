Halo Infinite Multiplayer Creative Director Tom French Leaving 343 Industries





Halo Infinite’s Multiplayer Creative Director, Tom French, has left 343 Industries after over 11 years with the franchise.

French announced the news on Twitter, stating that he was embarking on a “new adventure” and is very proud to have worked with Master Chief.

After more than eleven and a half years on Halo, today is the last day I’ll shed my Spartan armor and head out on a new adventure. It’s an honor to be able to participate in a game that I love as a player and admire as a developer. I couldn’t be more proud of my time at 343.pic.twitter.com/2CBD7kOPIj

Tom French (@pardontomfrench) December 2, 2022

“After more than 11 and a half years on Halo, today is the last time I can take off my Spartan armor and head out on a new adventure,” French said. “It’s such an honor to be a part of a game that I love as a player and look up to as a developer. I couldn’t be more proud of my time at 343.”

Following Halo Infinite’s big winter update, French is leaving 343 Industries. This added his match and performance based XP, Forge Mode beta, official release of online campaign co-op and campaign replays, two new maps, new battle pass and Covert One Flag. game modes, etc.

This winter update was a big moment for the studio, with a short season, a more regular stream of content, and a focus on “bigger things to come”, as well as a promise to continue addressing areas of feedback.

Halo Infinite launched with a controversial multiplayer progression system at launch, but French and the team worked tirelessly on its development to give players the multiplayer experience they wanted. There is always work left to be done, but they have made great strides in making it happen.

