Kuo: Apple headset shipments could be delayed until late 2023





According to an update shared today by tech analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple’s long-rumored mass shipment of AR/VR headsets has been delayed until the second half of 2023 due to an unspecified “software-related issue.” may be delayed until

Apple headset rendering by Ian Zelbo

Kuo said mass shipments of the headset’s components are likely to begin in the first half of 2023, but mass shipments of the fully assembled headset may not begin until later this year. I think. The delay could mean the headset launches in late 2023, even if Apple announces it later this year.

WWDC 2023 in June is a great time for Apple to announce headsets and SDKs for developers to create AR/VR apps for their devices.

Kuo has previously claimed that Apple plans to unveil the headset at a media event in January and start mass shipping in the second quarter of 2023. The period between media events and mass shipments can affect sales.

(7/8) The component mass shipment schedule is still likely to be 1H23/2Q23, but the final product mass shipment schedule has been postponed, so the Apple MR headset shipment forecast for 2023 is 500,000. likely to fall below the 800k-1,200k unit market consensus. — (Ming-Chikuo) (@mingchikuo) December 4, 2022

Apple’s headsets are expected to be an expensive niche product, with Kuo predicting less than 500,000 headsets will ship in 2023.

