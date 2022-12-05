Cloud unlocks innovation for EU retailers





In a year full of tension and challenges, retailers are taking advantage of cheaper cloud-based technology solutions.

From the ongoing Ukraine crisis and supply chain problems, to the energy crisis and rising inflation leading to lower consumer spending, this tough economic period has driven the shift to new technologies that have fueled the omnichannel shift, especially since the start of the pandemic. caused reductions and corrections in the investment of

Many retailers in Europe are quickly coming out of two years of COVID, so their ability to make very large investments in retail IT projects is very limited, says Carsten, vice president of Europe at LS Retail. Wulff said in an interview with PYMNTS.

But despite the pressure on revenue and the tendency to tighten the purse strings of digital capabilities, hosting IT solutions on the cloud plays a key role in accelerating digital transformation. Wulff says it’s quickly becoming popular with many retailers considering it.

In fact, he noted the growing interest in the retail ecosystem for cloud-based solutions. Cloud-based solutions are less expensive and require little or no capital investment in IT infrastructure, including hardware and software assets.

But the challenge, Wulff said, is the concern many brick-and-mortar merchants have about broken communication lines.

Specializing in developing point-of-sale (POS) and business management software systems for retailers, LS Retail has addressed with a hybrid all-in-one cloud software solution that enables clients to stay in the cloud. – Save backup function to take over if connection is lost. [With that] Never lose your data [and] You don’t lose business, he explained.

And as retailers see the benefits of moving their entire data operations to the cloud, many of them turn to LS, which operates LS Central, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution hosted on Microsoft Dynamics. They choose to outsource their needs to companies like Retail. 365 cloud.

Traditionally, retailers have always had their own data servers or their own [IT] We manage our infrastructure in-house. Of course, this is costly in terms of labor costs, and these days it’s also very costly in terms of energy, he pointed out, pointing to the benefits the cloud offers beyond just cost savings.

One of the key benefits he highlighted is protection against malicious attacks. This is the pain that retailers in charge of IT operations have endured in recent years.

This trend makes cloud outsourcing unavoidable to protect data and pushes it to the top of merchants’ agenda. For them, if the entire security element can be outsourced to a highly experienced and professional person, that’s an added benefit.

Prevent technical debt

Wulff cited the rise of sustainable retail and the popular circular economy across Europe as some of the key drivers shaping the future of retail going forward.

He said it is necessary for retailers to be able to trace products all the way to the producer to ensure that everything is sustainable and well-managed throughout the production and supply process.

Resale retail is also booming, now moving beyond the second-hand luxury market to include restored furniture and second-hand machinery and construction equipment previously limited to rentals.

Another rapidly growing trend is the Metaverse, which uses artificial intelligence (AI) and virtual reality (VR) to create immersive, real-world experiences for online consumers. According to Wulff, the fashion retail industry is adopting very quickly, moving the shopping room from the store directly to the customer’s screen.

We are just seeing the beginning of this.It will grow and I expect it when [the National Retail Federation, the worlds largest retail trade association,] open their doors in january [2023 for Retails Big Show]he said, there will be all sorts of examples of how the metaverse can be used in a retail environment.

Overall, scaling up digital capabilities remains critical to staying ahead and adapting quickly to rapidly changing consumer behavior and demands.

make sure you are agile [and] examination [a solution] It’s fast, lean, and can be updated quickly so you don’t build up technical debt, he said.

