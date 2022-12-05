TECNO and Google strategically partner to improve user experience





DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, December 5, 2022 /CNW/ — TECNO, an innovative technology brand operating in over 70 markets worldwide, further enhances user experience and brings new dynamics We have entered into a three-year strategic partnership with Google on software. to the smartphone market. This partnership brings an optimized user experience for TECNO smartphones. There, TECNO mobile devices will be at the forefront of delivering the latest Android updates, as well as enhancing a more seamless cross-device experience.

This partnership allows TECNO to continue delivering new Android updates in a timely manner. For example, TECNO was one of the first smartphone makers to make Android 13 beta available via CAMON 19 PRO 5G this year, offering a more customized interface, better gaming performance and one-handed mode. increase.

TECNO has pioneered state-of-the-art smart devices and AIoT ecosystem upgrades with its “2 to 2 + double 1 + N” AIoT strategy to promote cross-device connectivity. “2 to 2” refers to adding audio and router devices to individuals and homes, “Double 1” stands for laptops and smartphones, and “N” connects consumers in an interconnected, technology-driven environment. TECNO’s goal is to bring unlimited possibilities to reality. By working with Google, TECNO is able to extend connectivity to Internet-enabled devices, including tablets. TECNO aims to create a fully connected and intelligent ecosystem that will greatly benefit corporate users as well as individual users.

As TECNO pilots new breakthroughs through innovative partnerships, users in over 70 markets around the world can expect a more enjoyable and intuitive experience with improved connectivity and accessibility.

A modern and stylish technology brand, TECNO revolutionizes the digital experience of global consumers in emerging global markets, relentlessly promoting modern aesthetic design and perfect integration with the latest technology. . Today, TECNO has grown to become a recognized leader in its target markets, offering cutting-edge innovation through its wide range of smartphones, smart wearables, laptops and tablets, HiOS operating system and smart home products.

Jack Guo, General Manager of TECNO, said: “By leveraging Google’s world-class expertise in software and innovation combined with his TECNO’s extensive experience in the mobile phone industry amassed in emerging markets, we will deliver a mobile phone with the best performance and a superior user experience. We will provide local users with smart devices that are safe and reliable.”

"We are excited to further strengthen our partnership with TECNO across Android, which will help us bridge the digital divide by bringing smartphones to more people by 2025. Together we can build better products for the billion Internet users."

