Olympus Announces Launch of Olympus Asia Pacific Innovation Program





SINGAPORE, Dec. 5, 2022 – (JCN Newswire) – – Olympus Corporation (Olympus), a global medical technology company committed to making people’s lives healthier, safer and more fulfilling, Partnered with MedTech Innovator Asia Pacific, the industry’s largest healthcare accelerator. Facilitate his OAIP running through 2023.

With over 100 years of history, Olympus has a rich heritage in the field of medical device innovation and has made a significant impact on people’s lives with a portfolio of solutions that have delivered care to approximately 100 patients.[1] Diseases or conditions including top 4[2] of the five cancers by incidence worldwide. Olympus believes that the emergence of new technologies, especially those within the digital realm, will revolutionize the patient care paradigm. Improving patient outcomes by optimizing individual patient pathways of care based on their unique needs.

Olympus is helping visionary start-ups participate in this revolution by participating in OAIP and submitting technologies that will play a key role in advances in minimally invasive treatments and new ways to detect, monitor, and treat conditions and diseases. We invite you to contribute to Shortlisted startups will be invited to various face-to-face and virtual pitch events in front of Olympus executives and leaders in two stages, from May 2023 to September 2023, with the winning innovator earning a $75,000 A dollar grant and a key thought leader within Olympus.

Felicia Chan, Olympus Business Development Leader for Asia Pacific, said: , especially in the area of ​​digital solutions, we are excited to discover promising technologies that positively impact human health and create tangible value for providers and patients. We are launching programs to make minimally invasive treatments possible by identifying new ways to detect, monitor, and treat conditions and diseases. “

Marc Radatt, CEO of Olympus Corporation of Asia Pacific Limited and Board Member of the Asia Pacific Medical Technology Association (APACMed) said: Facilitate access to new technologies through OAIP. Initiatives like these foster industry-wide collaboration, facilitate access to valuable funding and mentorship, drive meaningful change, and drive better medical technology across our region. promotes it. “

To apply for the OAIP, please visit https://medtechinnovator.org/olympusapac2023/.

Participation criteria

Visionaries are invited to submit solutions that play an important role in advances in minimally invasive therapy and new ways to detect, monitor and treat conditions and diseases. Of particular interest are techniques focused on cancer and disease of the stomach, colon, and lung, and the specialties of urology. For example:

– Smart endoscopy for early detection and advanced endoluminal therapy/treatment

– Robotics, Sensing, Monitoring, and Navigation Technologies for Future Autonomy in Minimally Invasive Diagnosis/Surgery/Treatment

– Transforming patient care pathways from pre-operative planning to post-operative care. For example, supported by:

— AI for clinical efficiency and predictive analytics

— 3D/4D image reconstruction for surgery

– New device/procedural solutions that may replace current procedures or provide an alternative to drug therapy

– Innovations enabling non-invasive or minimally invasive diagnostics, surgery and treatments

– Ethical AI / digital technology

– Next generation automated documentation

– Smart stomach clinic and remote patient monitoring related to gut health

Through OAIP, Olympus will identify the next innovative solution that will help improve the standard of care for patients around the world, in line with Olympus’ purpose of making people’s lives safer, healthier and more fulfilling. I am aiming for

About Olympus

As a leading medical technology company, Olympus’ medical business uses innovative capabilities in medical technology, therapeutic intervention and precision manufacturing to help healthcare professionals deliver diagnostic, therapeutic and minimally invasive procedures to deliver clinical outcomes. improve, reduce overall costs and improve quality. save the patient’s life. Olympus’ medical portfolio includes endoscopes, laparoscopes and video imaging systems, as well as surgical energy devices, customer solutions, medical services and a broad range of endoscopic instruments for endoscopic and therapeutic applications. . For more information, please visit www.olympus-global.com and follow our global Twitter account @Olympus_Corp.

About Medtech Innovator

Based in Los Angeles, California, MedTech Innovator is the world’s largest medical device company accelerator and the premier startup accelerator in the medical technology industry. Its mission is to improve the lives of patients by accelerating the growth of companies that are transforming the healthcare system. MedTech Innovator matches healthcare industry leaders with innovative early-stage and emerging medical technology companies for guidance and support. To date, MedTech Innovator has assisted her 509 alumni, and these alumni have since raised $6 billion in funding, bringing over 200 products to regulatory clearance or approval. I was. For more information, visit MedTech Innovator and follow @MedTechAwards on Twitter and MedTech Innovator on LinkedIn. Subscribe to our monthly newsletter to receive industry insights and highlights about MedTech Innovator’s current and alumni participants. https://medtechinnovator.org/

[1] As of March 2022

[2] Lung Cancer, Stomach Cancer, Colon Cancer, Prostate Cancer – As of March 2022, it is the top four cancers, excluding breast cancer. Source: GLOBAL CAN 2020

Copyright 2022 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.

© Japan Corporate News, Source JCN press release

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.marketscreener.com/quote/stock/OLYMPUS-CORPORATION-6491236/news/Olympus-Announces-Launch-of-Olympus-Asia-Pacific-Innovation-Program-42473803/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos