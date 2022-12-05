Dubai Future Lab signs three deals to drive innovation in aviation, logistics





Dubai Future Labs (DFL), an initiative of the Dubai Future Foundation (DFF), has signed partnership agreements with three Dubai-based airlines: Emirates, DP World and dnata.

The three agreements aim to deploy advanced futuristic technologies across aviation and logistics, forming two key non-oil sectors in Dubai and the UAE.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Chairman of the Dubai Executive Council and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Dubai Future Foundation, witnessed the signing of the partnership.

I witnessed the signing of contracts between DFFs Dubai Future Lab, Emirates, DP World and Dnata to deploy future technologies to drive innovation in the aviation and logistics sector . We continue to advance Dubai’s leadership in robotics and automation technology pic.twitter.com/Ovn73ZTa2k

Hamdan bin Mohammed (@HamdanMohammed) December 4, 2022

The partnership aims to revitalize the Dubai Robotics and Automation Program launched in September this year to accelerate the development and adoption of Robotics and Automation (R&A) and accelerate its deployment in key economic sectors. increase.

READ: Sheikh Hamdan Launches Robotics and Automation Program for Dubai

These three partnerships will help strengthen Dubai and the UAE’s position as living laboratories of advanced technology and innovation,” said the State Secretary for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications, who attended the signing. Minister Omar Sultan Al-Ollama said.

“The introduction of robotics, automation and futuristic technologies into key sectors will help diversify the economy, making Dubai a platform to launch and grow businesses and enable international trade with state-of-the-art logistics services. increase the long-term competitiveness and attractiveness of

A key project to be implemented as part of the MoU signed between Dubai Future Lab and DP World is the development of smart autonomous electric vehicles for terminal operations to serve as a more sustainable and reliable alternative. is intended for

The MoU also focuses on promoting the research and development of purpose-built systems and commercializing them to increase the safety and efficiency of DP Worlds global operations, as well as the Group’s carbon reduction and It supports sustainability goals, the Dubai Media Office reported.

Under the MoU, Dubai Future Labs will facilitate the research, testing and implementation of new technologies for logistics operations and develop future technologies incorporating artificial intelligence (AI), robotics, data analytics and blockchain. .

Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Group Chairman and CEO of DP World, said:

“DP World and the Dubai Future Foundation have the potential to achieve breakthroughs in many areas by integrating with the smart government system and promoting development and innovation to transform the UAE into a highly digital and smart economy. explore.

“With next-generation technologies and solutions such as Hyperloop and Automated Warehouse Stacking, and initiatives such as Dubai Trade, Freight, Searates and Digital Freight Alliance, we are really reshaping the future of trade and logistics. In keeping with the rapid evolution of , we are also considering deploying Metaverse solutions across our business to solve real-world supply chain bottlenecks.”

Under a Memorandum of Understanding with Emirates, Dubai Future Lab will facilitate a range of innovative pilot projects, including robotic check-in agents that use facial recognition to interact with passengers, and robotic waiters to serve airport lounges. increase.

Emirates is also stepping up efforts to overhaul its warehouse management system by rolling out automated solutions. The airline will work with his DFL to test and implement initiatives to increase efficiency in internal processes and advance sustainability goals, developing automated baggage handling and automated pallets for cargo warehouses.

Adel Al Redha, Emirates Airlines, said: Chief Operating Officer.

“This will give Emirates the opportunity to benefit from DFF’s pool of experts and programmers, who will leverage practical use cases and knowledge from the airline to enhance their day-to-day operations. , improve efficiency and provide customers with a more seamless experience.

Dubai Future Lab will work with dnata to research, develop and pilot innovations to improve the safety, efficiency and efficiency of the company’s ground handling and cargo operations across Dubai International Airport (DXB) and Dubai World Central (DWC) airports. , to further improve sustainability.

According to the MoU, Dubai Future Labs will assist dnata in automating its fleet and transforming it into electric ground support equipment (GSE), as well as deploying robots to maximize operational and environmental efficiency. The partnership will also help dnata achieve its strategic goals and reduce its carbon footprint by 50% by 2030.

“Our partnership with the Dubai Future Foundation will accelerate the deployment of cutting-edge technologies across our operations,” said Steve Allen, CEO of dnata Group. It will further enhance its capabilities and enable it to consistently deliver world-class service to its partners, including Dubai airport and airline customers.

