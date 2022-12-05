Google Chat: Google begins rolling out end-to-end encryption for group chats





Technology giant Google has announced that it will begin rolling out end-to-end encrypted RCS (Rich Communication Services) chat in Google Messages.

Most of the content shared in chat is difficult to read, even for carriers and the tech giants themselves, so the upcoming update is a big upgrade for encrypting one-on-one conversations on Google. is proved.

In a blog post on Friday, Google said the feature will be available to a handful of users in its open beta program over the next few weeks, and the search giant will soon add an optional feature when users react to RCS messages. Added that it will allow the use of emojis for .

According to Google, RCS allows for end-to-end encryption, whereas SMS does not. “This means that all one-to-one texts sent using Messages by Google are encrypted. Your messages are therefore private, secure, and only visible to the sender and recipient. can be seen,” he said Google. New updates allow users to send and receive high-quality photos and videos, view real-time typing indicators and read receipts, name group conversations, remove contacts from group chats, Wi-Fi You’ll be able to send texts and more over Fi.

Google says Messages will soon be able to react to RCS messages with any emoji and share exactly the right emoji, Google said.

Google also launched a campaign to persuade Apple to adopt the standard for its own messaging app.

“Today, all major mobile carriers and manufacturers have adopted RCS as a standard, with the exception of Apple. We have continued to rely on SMS to message users who have been in the 1990s,” said Neena Budhiraja, Group Product Manager for Messages Apps, in a blog post.

“Hopefully Apple can #GetTheMessage so we don’t have to wait to remove the whole Ace Green and Blue bubble,” he added.

