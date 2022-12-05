Q&A Ola Jacob Reflects on Tech Champion of the Year 2022





Congratulations to Technology Champion of the Year at the Insurance Times Technology and Innovation Awards. How does it feel to receive such a prestigious award and what did you do to celebrate it?

The Insurance Times Technology Champion of the Year title is the highest insurance award I could have earned.

When I joined the industry in 2012 with a Computer Science degree, my purpose was to use innovation and technology to make a difference.

True innovation is collaboration.

My friend and co-candidate Ed Gaze, former head of innovation at Lloyds Lab, now an investor and advisor at ValueSpace, and co-founder of Insurtech Gateways, Robert Lumley, is a great brain I’ve worked with. is.

This award represents all the beautiful people who voted for me and have worked with me on my journey thus far. Special thanks to them and the Insurance Times team for putting these awards together I still smile every time I see the trophy.

To be honest, we didn’t have much time to celebrate. Just looking at my mother’s proud face was enough. But my brothers promised me a vacation.

Tell your readers about important technology accomplishments in your career.

My three favorite accomplishments before joining FloodFlash in 2019 are reminders of the fun I had working with my market peers.

For example, as part of the 2016 Dive In Festival, we ran the Innovation Challenge, a competition to showcase the best talent across the market, backed by Ventures Africa, Lloyds, TOM and Allied World.

Supercede co-founder Ben Rose was one of our winners with his business idea.

We then combined the Next Generation Insurance Network (NGIN) with Lloyds to have multiple generations of innovation ideas submitted. Allied World Underwriting His director Darren Powell was a great sponsor and took his five winners on a trip on the Lloyds Lutine yacht.

Second, it was a proud moment to win the Broker Gallaghers 2017 Innovation Competition with our app-based home insurance idea for renters.

Julius Degutis, team leader at PVcase, a cloud-based energy modeling software company; Hester Pelling, vice president of fine arts, jewelry and specie at Marsh; Nadine Oakes, associate director at Gallagher; wanted to reconnect with the generation of We have the support of Gallagher’s board of directors and Shark Tank’s investors.

Finally, in 2018, we consulted on Lloyd’s of London’s Innovation in the Market initiative, which led to the establishment of Lloyd’s Lab. Sebastian de Zulueta, who leads enterprise sales at Stripe, Edward Ventham, co-founder of Assured, and I envisioned a marketplace that would empower anyone who wanted to innovate and collaborate from the inside.

In terms of recent achievements, we joined FloodFlash in February 2019 to help provide smart flood insurance with a focus on risk management.

What are your plans in the coming months to keep this award going next year?

I look forward to working with my colleagues at the market and The Insurance Times. The innovation opportunities and challenges in our sector are exciting, so we need to continue to push insurance to the next level.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.insurancetimes.co.uk/news/qanda-ola-jacob-reflects-on-being-tech-champion-of-the-year-2022/1443206.article The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos