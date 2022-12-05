



Jobs are changing, and it is projected that 85% of the jobs that college graduates will have in 2030 have not yet been invented.

This means that your skills will also need to change. AI and automation will be a big driver of this as machines can take on more jobs. In addition to automating manual tasks, this means smart machines powered by artificial intelligence (AI) will increasingly do jobs that require thinking and decision-making.

Top 5 tech skills needed for jobs in 2023

So where does this leave humans? Don’t worry; it’s unlikely to be completely redundant yet. Rather, it focuses on tasks that machines cannot do, such as jobs involving strategy, creativity, or emotional intelligence.

In 2023 and beyond, those who are successful in industries and companies will develop the skills to augment themselves with smart machines and software, adding a touch of humanity where necessary. So, below is an overview of his five skill sets that will help prepare anyone for the future.

Data Communicator/Storyteller

As we head into 2023, data communicators and storytellers will become more sought-after and valuable to businesses. That’s because by 2025, 70% of jobs will be working directly with data, according to a Forrester-commissioned study by Tableau. This means every organization needs people with the skills to interpret, translate and communicate it.

This skill set is about your ability to communicate your insights in an effective way. That means getting insights to the right people at the right time. However, this is where the storytelling element comes into play. A skilled data storyteller can see and tell stories about data. Specifically, it means explaining where your insights came from, why they matter to your business, and how best to use them.

Data storytellers use written communication and visualizations, and leverage tools like PowerBI, Qlik, and Tableau to find the most efficient, memorable, and accurate ways to communicate their insights. There is a reason why storytelling has been the medium of choice for mankind to convey important information dating back to the days when Stone Age tribes huddled around fires at night. I am accustomed to passing on what I have learned from it. As data becomes central to more companies’ strategies, the people who have the skills to communicate it and build stories out of it will become more valuable. That’s why this skill is included in his list of most in-demand tech skills for 2023.

cyber security

The surge in telecommuting and remote work that began during the Covid-19 pandemic and is set to continue through 2023 means cybersecurity is essential for all businesses. No longer confined to the IT department, every employee is expected to take responsibility for the security of entrusted data and building resilience in their areas of business. However, that doesn’t mean professional cybersecurity agents will become a thing of the past. In fact, up to 10 million professionals are projected to be employed in the field by 2023.

What this means is that whether you plan to pursue it as a career path or simply add it to your resume to increase your market value in whatever role you are currently working in. However, cybersecurity skills will be one of the most in-demand for the foreseeable future.

Telecommuting and remote work, the Internet of Things (IoT), and the continued shift of more and more aspects of our lives to the digital realm (and the metaverse) are all impacting the way cybercriminals run their lives. It has a big impact. uncomfortable for us. Cybersecurity professionals use AI to predict and counter hacks and her DDOS attacks, while also adopting the psychological approach necessary to defend against low-tech approaches based on social engineering. It’s a diverse skill set that makes everyone an attractive fit for the workforce of the future.

UX design

User Experience (UX) Design, and the closely related field of User Interface (UI) Design, is growing rapidly as digital transformation turns virtually every company into a technology company and every job into a technology job. It will become an increasingly valuable skill.

This democratization of technology means that everyone, whatever their role, is expected to work with it to some degree. This means that technology must be usable by everyone, even those without the skills traditionally required to work with it, such as software and programming skills.

A UX and UI designer’s skill is making technology intuitive and accessible to everyone, even if they are new to working with it. This is especially important as we move further into the era of low-code/no-code platforms. Organizations have the power to create applications for their customers and employees without having to hire software engineers or run time-consuming and expensive software development projects. .

Whether users (customers or employees) remain engaged with your tool, application, or technology depends on having a positive, enjoyable, and hassle-free experience while doing so. As consumers continue to place more emphasis on experience than other aspects of the products and services they purchase, such as value for money and quality, the skill set of UX designers will continue to be in high demand.

digital marketing

In other words, our attention is increasingly the most valuable commodity we have to offer, and capturing it is a top priority for brands and businesses. It involves harnessing the cumulative power of any number of technological solutions designed to put products and services on the customer’s mind. From paid social media advertising to influencer-driven campaigns, search engine optimization (SEO), email marketing funnels, and cutting-edge channels like metaverse and augmented reality (AR), digital marketing encompasses everything from technology to creative. It requires a range of digital skills, from A good marketer can specialize in one, several, or many areas of expertise, and as long as they can use their areas of expertise to have a significant impact on the metrics that matter to their organization, the year 2023 do not lose their jobs. This year, even more digital he marketers will find themselves augmenting their human creative and strategic capabilities with AI-powered tools that help them target and segment their audiences.

And finally, one skill to rule them all

If you pay attention, artificial intelligence plays a key role in all the skills specifically mentioned here, the ability to work with AI in ways that are often described today as “augmented work.” you’ll notice. ” Data communicators have AI tools that can suggest the most effective forms of visualization and storytelling to gain insight. Cybersecurity professionals use AI to analyze network traffic and reduce damage. Identify potential attacks before they occur: UX designers use AI-powered analysis of user behavior to determine which features should be prioritized, and digital marketers , have at their disposal many AI tools for predicting audience behavior, as well as for creating copy and content.

The ability to find opportunities to augment your or your organization’s human skill sets with AI, and leverage the tools and platforms to do so, may be your most valuable skill in 2023 and beyond.

