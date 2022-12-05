Technology Innovation Institute Achieves Important Milestone in Advances in High Power Laser Technology





The Abu Dhabi-UAE Technology and Innovation Institute (TII), a world-leading scientific research center and the applied research pillar of the Abu Dhabis Advanced Technology Research Council (ATRC), today announced that its Directed Energy Research Center (DERC) Rapid advances in laser technology.

The first high-power fiber laser deployment in the MENA region is a kW-level ytterbium-doped fiber laser designed, assembled and tested all in the UAE, validating the superior operational performance of its own state-of-the-art fiber laser development. platform and confirms the world-class skills and expertise of DERC researchers and engineers involved in successfully propelling the UAE as a major player in high-power laser sources.

Under the leadership of Principal Laser Scientist Dr. Developing capabilities, industry best practices and the latest theoretical advances in fiber laser technology, and establishing strong commercial relationships with world-renowned laser and photonics companies.

The international team of expert researchers and engineers who made this feat possible includes Jawaher Al Ameri, Taif Alhmoudi, Asma Al Ahmadi, Reem Al Ameri and Amit Dubey.

High-power fiber lasers are versatile and applicable in countless sectors thanks to their high efficiency, high power, compactness and robustness. Widely implemented in materials processing, defense, telecommunications, and medical applications. Due to the increasing demand from high-tech fields such as defense and aerospace, higher power has become one of the main research targets for fiber laser development, providing an optimal platform for further research and knowledge of nonlinear optical phenomena. It is

Commenting on this achievement, Dr. Guillaume Matras, senior director of TII’s Laser Photonics and Optoelectronics division, said: Furthermore, promoting the UAE as a frontrunner in the fiber laser field will ultimately open the door for joint ventures and strategic cooperation with various stakeholders in industry and academia.

The achievement not only strengthens TII’s credibility as a key enabler to promote innovative technologies in the region, but also strengthens TII’s efforts to advocate Abu Dhabi and the UAE as the world’s leading high energy R&D hubs. To do.

About the Technology Innovation Institute (TII)

The Technology Innovation Institute (TII) is the professional applied research pillar of the Abu Dhabis Advanced Technology Research Council (ATRC). TII is a pioneering global research and development center focused on applied research and new age technological capabilities. The lab includes 10 majors in advanced materials, autonomous robotics, cryptography, digital science, directed energy, quantum, secure systems, propulsion and space, biotechnology, renewable and sustainable energy. It has a dedicated research center. By collaborating with top talent, universities, research institutes and industry partners around the world, TII connects intellectual communities and strengthens Abu Dhabi and his UAE’s position as global hubs of innovation in his R&D ecosystem. contributes to the construction of

For more information, please visit www.tii.ae.

About the Directed Energy Research Center (DERC)

The Directed Energy Research Center (DERC) at the Technology Innovation Institute (TII) plays a leading role in understanding and harnessing the physics behind high energies. The center is committed to innovation in fields such as electromagnetics, lasers and plasma physics for the benefit of society.

For more information, please visit https://directedenergy.tii.ae.

