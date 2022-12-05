MIT’s tissue-box-sized satellite achieves fastest laser link from space





A small satellite developed by engineers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) has set a new record for data transmission between satellites and Earth.

MIT’s TeraByte InfraRed Delivery (TBIRD) system delivered terabytes of data from satellites to Earth at record-breaking speeds of up to 100 gigabits per second (100 Gbps). This is the speed that will transform future scientific missions. This data transfer rate is more than 1,000 times faster than the radio frequency links traditionally used for satellite communications and is the fastest speed ever achieved by a space-to-ground laser link. All of these record speeds are made possible by a communications payload the size of a box of tissues.

SpaceX’s most expensive Starlink satellite internet plan offers downlink speeds of up to 500 Mbps. Even the International Space Station data transmission reaches about 600 Mbps. This makes TBIRD up to 200x faster.

However, laser-based space communications present some engineering challenges. Unlike radio waves, laser light forms a narrow beam. This narrow beam requires more precise alignment between the transmitter and receiver on the ground for successful data transmission. Laser light can travel long distances in space, but atmospheric effects and weather conditions can distort laser beams and cause data loss. As such, TBIRD is designed to overcome all these challenges.

This satellite integrates three major commercial off-the-shelf components. It’s a high-speed optical modem, a high-capacity high-speed storage drive, and an optical signal amplifier, all packed into a container roughly the size of a tissue box. To combat data loss, the team developed a new version of Automatic Repeat Request (ARQ), a protocol for controlling errors in data transmission over communication links. This allows receivers on Earth to alert the sender via a slow uplink signal and retransmit blocks of lost or damaged data.

“If the signal breaks, the data can be retransmitted, but if it is inefficient, i.e. if all the time is spent transmitting repeated data instead of new data, a lot of throughput can be lost. there is,” explains TBIRD Systems Engineer Curt Schieler. Technical staff member of King’s Group. “Using our ARQ protocol, the receiver tells the payload which frames it has received correctly, so the payload knows which frames to retransmit.”

Additionally, TBIRD doesn’t mind the gimbal for pointing a narrow laser beam. Instead, it relies on a laboratory-developed error signal system for accurate body pointing of the spacecraft. This system aligns the entire satellite to point precisely at the receiver. The team says that without the gimbal, the payload can be made even smaller.

“We intended to demonstrate a low-cost technology that could rapidly downlink large amounts of data from LEO to Earth to support scientific missions,” says Wang. “After just a few weeks of operation, we have already achieved this goal, achieving unprecedented transfer speeds of up to 100 gigabits per second. We plan to increase the speed to 200 gigabits per second, allowing more than 2 terabytes of data to be downlinked to the ground station.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.inceptivemind.com/mit-tissue-box-sized-satellite-achieves-fastest-laser-link-space-yet/28629/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos