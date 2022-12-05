Solveo Founder Discusses What North Macedonia Still Misses to Grow





Creating something out of nothing was the specialty of Macedonian entrepreneur Ivan Zografski at the time. He’s one of the big names in the country when it comes to the startup ecosystem. When he and his partner, Dragana Neshovska, founded his innovation consulting firm, Solveo, in 2016, the two were laying the groundwork for the project with his coffee shop, which served as their first office.

Afterwards, Zografski and Solveo, via local incubators and accelerators, set up offices in the heart of Skopje, employ nearly 20 people, and work with clients and brands around the world to develop sustainable Achieving sustainable growth and design thinking methods. The innovation agency has helped various start-ups and global companies such as T-Mobile and Treblle launch more than 30 of his products.

Solveo also allows groups of developers, business managers, startup enthusiasts, marketing professionals and graphic artists to pitch new startup ideas, form teams around those ideas, and develop working prototypes. We are hosting our annual Skopje Startup Weekend event, working on

So how has the Macedonian ecosystem changed since Zografski started his career to the present? This is what the current ecosystem lacks.

In a candid interview with The Recursive, Zografski shares his thoughts on what he’s learned from his entrepreneurial journey, what it takes to be successful in North Macedonia, and what the local ecosystem looks like.

The Recursive: How did you find your role as an entrepreneur and co-founder of Solveo?

Ivan Zografski: One of the things that helped me a lot was that I was raised by a family of entrepreneurs. So did the company’s partners.

Ever since I was little, I have loved making things, and I was very interested in technology. I was a very early user of the internet, so I started the whole digital thing early.

We came from London before we started Solveo. So I got very positive emotions and examples about entrepreneurship, design thinking, customer value and startups.

Ivo and Dragana

One of the things that was important to us was that we wanted to build something here locally. It’s more interesting to start here than to start over there.

Second, I wanted to work with inspirational people and other entrepreneurs and help them build their products and make them better and more customer-centric.

We started with a coworking space and an incubator, me and my partner. Currently, it has developed into a company of 18 people, and the management structure and system are built around it.

We have grown a lot during this time. And of course we have changed during this period. It’s good because change is good for us.

What does the Macedonian startup ecosystem look like through your eyes, especially when compared to Solveo’s years of development?

Well, that has changed over the years. In my eyes it is underdeveloped but hyped. As I see it, there is a lot of talk and not much action. This was not the case before.

One need is to provide early stage companies with more accessible funding opportunities. Because that’s his one of the things they need and the biggest barrier to entry, especially locally.

What can the ecosystem do to succeed, what are the pros and cons of Macedonian entrepreneurs?

The ecosystem will benefit from providing better subsidy opportunities. This will create more successful companies and founders who will become leaders of the younger generation. Of course, all these network effects will eventually snowball into unicorn startups.

It’s easier to discuss the cons, so let’s focus on the pros. The main strength is having cheaper infrastructure and a lot of intelligent people who can get things done.

What does it take to be successful from North Macedonia?

The answer is the same everywhere. It takes a lot of effort and, as usual, a little luck.

Securing first mover advantage is essential, especially for us and other start-ups.

What sets us apart is being the first to discuss design, processes, customer interactions, and developing customer-centric products. Moreover, it has benefited us in the long run and created an opportunity to build brand awareness around those values.

What are you and Solveo’s goals for 2023, and what other projects are you working on right now?

My goal for Solveo and myself for 2023 is to keep growing. I have in mind the sober progression and growth of becoming a giant without anyone knowing. Other things we’re focused on are media properties like Zero to Users and Growth Marketing Pros.

We want to scale these projects up and make them more accessible to people. This will be our main focus over the next 18 months. We aim to grow our community of 10,000 to her 20,000 community of digital his marketers and marketers around the world.

