Device for early diagnosis of blood clots receives 500,000 Innovate UK grant





The company, founded by Birmingham cardiothoracic surgeon Hazem Fallouh, has received a 500,000 grant from Innovate UK for the early diagnosis of a life-threatening condition caused by the buildup of blood clots in the space around the heart. I have developed a new device.

Fallouh Healthcare is developing a device to monitor heart patients after surgery, a condition commonly known as cardiac tamponade.

Usually this happens late at night while the patient is in the intensive care unit, and the buildup of blood clots puts pressure on the heart, reducing its ability to pump blood throughout the body.

About 45,000 people in the UK undergo heart surgery each year and it is usually safe. However, cardiac tamponade is difficult to diagnose because it can occur quickly and can be confused with other causes of heart failure.

If missed, cardiac tamponade can lead to cardiac arrest, which is resistant to CPR and requires immediate opening of the patient’s chest in the uncontrolled environment of an intensive care unit. surviving patients.

Farrow, a consultant surgeon who has worked at many centers of excellence in the UK, invented the device to provide an early diagnosis of tamponade, allowing a planned return to surgery to drain fluid and blood clots around the heart. I made it

Called PerDeCT (pericardial device for monitoring cardiac output and diagnosing tamponade), it is the only device to diagnose cardiac tamponade and offers cardiac monitoring at no additional cost.

In 2021, Dr. Fallouh, who has commercialized two award-winning inventions in cardiac surgery, was awarded the prestigious Techno-College Innovation Award at PerDeCT’s 35th Annual Meeting of the European Society of Cardiothoracic Surgeons. Surgeon, cardiologist, medical device and investment expert.

The device, consisting of a probe and a balloon, is placed in the pericardium (the sac around the heart) during initial surgery to measure the efficiency of the heart (cardiac output) and predict the occurrence of tamponade, thereby allowing the heart to trend can be seen. Relationship between balloon inflation and cardiac efficiency. After the patient recovers, it can be pulled through the skin.

Intellectual property in the form of patents has been assigned to Fallouh Healthcare Limited. Fallouh Healthcare is a start-up that aims to provide smart solutions to unmet needs for safer and more effective cardiothoracic surgery.

The company is currently resident in Unit 9, a short-term medical technology incubator funded by the University of Birmingham Enterprises, the Greater Birmingham & Solihull Local Enterprise Growth Hub, and the West Midlands Joint Authority, providing a flexible platform for medical research. offers low cost facilities. concept and prototyping activities.

The Innovate UK project is delivered in partnership with the University Hospitals Birmingham NHS Foundation Trust (UHB) and the University of Sheffield. Funding from Innovate UK will allow Fallouh Healthcare to build a prototype and conduct usability studies at its UHBsQueen Elizabeth Hospital site, the Medical Device Testing and Evaluation Center (MD-TEC).

