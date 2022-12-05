Google for Education identifies three new trends





A global study of the future of education by Google for Education identified three key education trends:

Growing demand for global problem solvers Skill sets required for jobs are evolving Lifelong learning mindset needs to be embraced

For this study, Google for Education collaborated with Canvas8 and the Institute of America to conduct a global survey in 24 countries. This report, the first in a three-part series, is based on interviews with 94 education professionals, two years of peer-reviewed academic literature, and media he narrative analysis.

Jennie Magiera, Global Head of Education Impact at Google, confirmed that many educators are already doing this research (opens in new tab). Magiera, a veteran middle school math and science teacher who worked in a Chicago public school, said, “I found this whole report to be very effective for me, saying, ‘I was teaching right.’ I was there,” he said. She said, “I wasn’t the one who went left field and got creative for no reason. It was really goal-oriented in terms of helping my students prepare to go out into the world and be successful.” ”

Education Trends: The Need for Global Problem Solvers

“When we think of ‘global’, we are often just thinking of globals such as geography. We use ‘global’ in this trend. Regarding space – I’m Jenny from Chicago, but I’m also Jenny of Planet Earth in the whole world – and as my whole self, as global as its whole child, it’s a learner concept,” he said. says Magiera.

To reinforce this more holistic approach to education and the term ‘global’, teachers can help students understand their place in the world and how their actions affect others. The focus should be on doing so. “We want to make sure our learners have a support system in place so that we can provide positive support when they are going through difficult situations. I can feel confident and safe in my own space,” says Magiera. “That way they can empathize with each other and their neighbors, both locally and globally.”

Building a new skill set

“By 2025, 97 million new jobs will be created and 85 million existing roles will be lost,” says Magiera. “When you hear that 85 million roles will disappear, you can immediately think, ‘Robots are taking over the world. Skynet, Terminator. No. ”

However, if you take a closer look at these numbers, you can see that the net profit is 12 million new jobs. “Obviously in the field of computer science, there is a huge push to support students and enable them to understand the new digital languages ​​of today and the future,” he says. “The World Economic Forum has identified skills that will be in high demand for employers in the next few years, including analytical thinking and innovation, active learning, complex problem-solving, critical thinking, analytical and creativity, originality, initiative and innovation. I named it.”

Teachers can prioritize these skills by incorporating the real world into assigned lessons and exercises. “I was a math and science teacher in middle school, so I was able to teach math in many different ways. We were able to do that,” says Magiera. “Alternatively, we can leverage their knowledge of mathematics, such as multiplication, to give them real-world situations in which they have to grapple with problem solving.”

Adopting educational approaches such as project-based learning (opens in new tab) and phenomenon-based learning (opens in new tab) can help develop these desirable skills.

Developing a lifelong learning mindset

The report predicts that half of the children born today in some countries will live to be 100 years old. As life expectancy increases, the Google for Education report also calls for longer learning periods.

For educators, it means continuing to learn new skills throughout their careers and helping students understand that learning is a lifelong pursuit. Magiera emphasized this to her students through her classroom guests. “I’m a big fan of modeling and like to bring real-life examples into my classroom,” she says. “I brought in a friend’s father, who is an architect, but he started in a completely different field and his life has three or he four different chapters and deeds and different I’ve had careers, each with varying degrees of success.”

Magiera’s younger sister, Kat Cho, a New York Times bestselling author of young adult science fiction and fantasy, began her career as a cancer researcher. “I had her talk to her students about following their passions and being open to change,” she says. “What educators are always trying to teach kids is a growth mindset and a fixed mindset. This is where we are” is a growth mindset that says, “You can always change your skill set, your identity, your approach to things, what you are good at.” ”

