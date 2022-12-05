Canadian Startup News of the Week (12/4/22)





Plus: 50 'most investable' Canadian cleantech companies.

Top Stories of the Week Shopify, Benevity Set New Records on Black Friday, Cyber ​​Monday and Giving Tuesday

Shopify declared a record year for combined Black Friday and Cyber ​​Monday sales on its platform, adding up to US$7.5 billion from merchants around the world. The figure represents a 19% increase for him from 2021, when the Shopify merchant declared his $6.3 billion in sales.

Cross-border payments startup Buckzy receives smart money in $19.5 million downscaled CAD Series A

Buckzy founder and CEO Abdul Naushad said in an interview with BetaKit that the capital will extend the startup’s runway by 12 months and help it reach breakeven cash flow by this time next year. .

Foresight 50 list includes Canada’s most investable cleantech companies

Last year, the Foresight 50 companies raised $593 million to expand their cleantech solutions, according to Foresight Canada CEO Janet Jackson.

Ha Nguyen names McRock Capitals third partner

Nguyen originally joined McRock as an Associate in 2016 and has served for the past four years as McRock’s Vice President and Head of Western Canada.

Durable aims to help individual entrepreneurs use AI to launch service-based businesses

In short, it’s still too hard to start a business, especially a service-based company, says James Clift, founder and CEO of Durable.

Montral Startup Community Awards 2022 honor #MTLtechs’ highest and highest honors

Over 300 peer nominations were received and a selection committee shortlisted 5 to 10 finalists in each category. The awards were presented at the Gala de la Communaut Startup held on December 1st.

What Coconut Software CFO Matt Petrow Learned While Raising a Series B

Coconut Software CFO Matt Petrow says it’s not enough to simply know the numbers and take the best term sheets available.

How to protect yourself from cyber threats

Leigh Tynan, Director of TELUS Online Security. His Jeff Bonvie from the RCMPs Cyber ​​crime Coordination Centre. Moniz Media entrepreneur and content creator Matthew Moniz shared his insights into the state of cybercrime and tips for staying safer online.

Latest Funding, Acquisitions and Layoffs VAN – Active Replica and Pulse Acquired by Mozilla (Read More) VAN – Durable $6.25 Million (Read More) VAN – Produce8 $6 Million (Read More) REG – Ground Truth $4M (Read More) KW – ApplyBoard lays off 6% of staff (Read More) (Read More) QC – UgoWork $22.8M (Read More)

“If you look at some of the salaries that we saw, it was probably four engineers and the whole round was gone.”

Eva Lau (Two Small Fish), Shawn Hewat (Wavy), and Kathleen Chan (Calico) on what it was like to raise a seed round in 2021 and how the founders are preparing for 2023 Discuss what has changed in 2022. BetaKit Keynote Stage.

CANADIAN TECH TALKS DOWN ROUNDS, DISSASTERS, AND RECIPES FOR FAILURE

“I was a little bit egocentric.” “I think it was a disaster.” “I read BetaKit for the truth.”

Canadian tech luminaries try to make sense of their crazy year in this compilation of interviews recorded live at SAAS NORTH.

Cast: Laura Lenz (OMERS Ventures), Leo Lux (L-SPARK), Louis Tu (Coveo), Leah Bhavnani (Shopify), Peter Howesley (Unbounce), Natalie Archibald (Clio), Sean Sirkov (Globe & Mail).

