Google’s AI learned how to play a strategy board game and quickly became one of the world’s top players





For free, real-time breaking news alerts sent directly to your inbox, sign up for our breaking news emailSign up for our free breaking news email

Google’s artificial intelligence bot DeepNash learned to play Stratego, one of the few board games AI hasn’t mastered, consistently ranking in the top three among human experts.

Previous research has shown that AI can train itself to learn games like chess and Go from scratch and even master them to beat human opponents.

But Stratego posed a challenge to AI. AI is more complex and relies on imperfect information where players cannot directly observe the identity of their opponent’s pieces.

Stratego is a turn-based game of bluffing and tactics that requires information gathering and dexterity, where one player gains an equal loss for the opponent.

According to researchers, including Karl Tuyls of Google’s DeepMind, games are particularly difficult for AI to master because they can make decisions and bluff based on imperfect information.

In Stratego, unlike popular board games such as chess and Go, players cannot directly observe the identity of their opponent’s pieces. As a result, AI methods that have worked well in games like AlphaZero, which rely heavily on search, cannot be easily ported to Stratego, explains his Dr. Tuyls, one of the authors of the DeepMind study. Did.

Players apply strategy and reasoning to a series of actions, with no clear insight into how each of these actions contributes to the final outcome.

When making a decision, all possible outcomes must be balanced, the scientist explained, and the number of potential states of 10 to the 535th power is also taken from charts compared to chess, Go and poker. I added that it is out.

The game tests the player’s ability to take turns making relatively slow, deliberative, and logical decisions.

All these factors make it difficult for the AI ​​community to master Stratego, according to researchers.

In a new study published last week in the journal Science, scientists reported a bot called DeepNash that achieved human expert-level performance in the most complex version of the game, Stratego Classic.

They tested DeepNash against a variety of state-of-the-art Stratego bots and human expert players.

The bot won against every bot it played and played at a very competitive level against human expert Stratego players on Gravon, an internet gaming platform and Stratego’s largest online platform. achieved.

Scientists say DeepNash has developed an unpredictable strategy to win, adding that the initial deployment has changed significantly to prevent opponents from recognizing AI patterns in a series of games.

AI bots have even learned to bluff opponents, using weaker pieces as if they were superior pieces, the study notes.

I was pleasantly surprised by the level of play of DeepNash. We’ve never heard of an artificial Stratego player that comes close to the level needed to win a match against an experienced human player, study co-author Vincent de Boer said in a statement.

However, after playing DeepNash myself, I wasn’t surprised by the top 3 rankings I achieved on the Gravon platform. He said he would do very well if he was allowed to participate in the Human World Championships.

Scientists believe that the findings from this work could be applied to several real-world multi-agent scenarios that deal with astronomical numbers of states and feature imperfect information that is beyond the reach of current state-of-the-art AI methods. I believed it could lead to problems.

This large class of games sees many applications, including crowd and traffic modeling, smart grids, auction design, and market problems, the researchers wrote in their study.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/tech/google-deepmind-ai-stratego-game-b2238831.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos