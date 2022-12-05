Shanghai Data Exchange Holds Global Conference in Singapore





Ti Gon

At the 2022 Global Data Ecosystem Conference (GDEC), GovTech stakeholders share their views on the data factors market.

The Shanghai Data Exchange recently held a data trading and commercialization event in Singapore. This will be the first overseas session for the local exchange and will establish a mature data ecosystem with global influence and boosting the data elements market.

The Global Data Ecosystem Conference (GDEC) 2022 Singapore session was attended by leading institutions such as GovTech, Google, Deloitte, and OKG. Witnessing international data cooperation and initiatives and innovations such as blockchain and metaverse have boosted the data factors market.

The Singapore session, entitled “Practice International Data Exchange and Building Data Ecosystems”, was co-organized with Shanghai Data Exchange. SGTech is Singapore’s leading technology industry association. International Data Space Association; Cosco Shipping Technology and Chinese blockchain giant OKG.

The purpose of this conference is to promote high-level opening of the data element market, revitalize technology and capital flows, and sign the Digital Economy Partnership Agreement (DEPA).

Shanghai Data Exchange and several enterprises jointly launched the International Data Flow Partnership Shanghai Initiative and signed the International Digital Business Enterprise Strategy Memorandum. The Shanghai Data Exchange-Singapore Liaison Office was also opened, creating an important hub node for allocating global data resources.

Topics at the event included Google’s Disruptive Technology, Deloitte’s Data Service Provider Practice, and OKG’s Web3.0 Technology.

As a new factor of production, the speaker said the data we generate and store grows at an unexpected rate to further our digital transformation.

OKG officials shared their Web 3.0 technologies, including blockchain applications, on the data factor marketplace.

Blockchain applications in the limelight at conferences.

The event highlighted on-chain data with an additional layer based on blockchain technology compared to traditional data.

On-chain data “expands the dimension of data factors and is an emerging force in the data factor market,” said Nick Xiao, Product Director of OKLink at OKG.

For example, it is a valuable tool for cybersecurity that can identify the origin and destination of illicit funds while quickly identifying criminal targets. His one of OKG’s products like Google Chrome, OKLink blockchain explorer, has been applied for and involved in 23.8 billion transaction records.

According to researchers’ statistics, blockchain has had a compound annual growth rate of 83% in recent years and will triple the size of the big data market by 2027.

OKG continues to open up its user-generated content (UGC) and open interface data capabilities, encouraging more users to participate in on-chain data analysis and delve into the value together.

The event also addressed challenges in the data element market, including the high cost of data analytics, data islands, big data monopoly, data validation, and pricing issues.

This challenge can be solved through international cooperation and technological innovations such as blockchain and the metaverse, speakers said at the conference.

