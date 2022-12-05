4 Strategies for Optimizing Old Evergreen PPC Campaigns





Admit it: You now have a box of cereal or a bag of chips in your kitchen that has been sitting there for a very long time.

I keep my cereal in Tupperware containers and secure crisp bags with strong commercial hair clips to keep them fresh.

No matter how good you start, no matter how well you prepare for long-term storage, Father Time may not be as good.

Anything can become stale, and eventually everything will become stale.

This includes evergreen Google Ads search campaigns.

But the good news is that unlike cereal and chips, there are things you can do to keep your evergreen Google Ads campaigns all fresh.

Let’s get into it.

What is the old and evergreen campaign

First, we need to understand exactly what is old and evergreen.

Evergreen PPC campaign definition

Evergreen PPC campaigns are those that run all the time, primarily because they contain targeted core keywords that are common to the specific business, industry, or product you’re selling.

Search demand for Evergreen PPC campaigns is generally stable throughout the year. There may be occasional spikes in sales, but typically interest due to seasonality-related factors is negligible.

Evergreen campaigns generate a significant amount of searches each month and year.

If you’re still unsure, here’s an example.

A retail store that sells clothing and a restaurant that sells pies have consistent search volume for some campaigns. Still, there are noticeable spikes at times like Christmas and Father’s Day.

Users search for these items all year round, even without holidays, so these items are considered normal evergreens.

On the other hand, companies may offer Santa costume rentals or snow removal services.

These campaigns rely heavily on seasonality, so even if they continued to run year-round, they would not be considered true evergreen campaigns. This is because the majority of searches occur within a very short time frame of the year.

Defining old PPC campaigns

The definition of an outdated campaign can vary from person to person and even from campaign to campaign.

However, in this example, we’re referring to campaigns that have been running for a significant amount of time where traditional key performance indicators (KPIs) such as:

These campaigns are likely stale because they haven’t received enough incoming data to make a decision (or there are 100 other possible reasons) and they haven’t done anything to optimize for months. There is a nature.

The point is, they’re either important campaigns that aren’t bringing in the previous amount of traffic, or the quality of conversions is declining, or they’re becoming more and more expensive to bring in conversions.

Why Evergreen PPC Campaigns Matter

Evergreen campaigns often make up the bulk of the PPC traffic a company receives each week. This traffic typically comes from the base of your overall PPC marketing efforts and accounts for 60-80% of your weekly clicks and conversions.

You, like many PPC pros, have spent weeks building your evergreen campaign. You added to them, optimized them, pruned them, and probably gave them just about every bit of attention until they worked well and provided the conversions your clients, bosses, or businesses needed.

But then I started building other campaigns. And time passed. Markets started to change, competitors changed, campaigns changed.

As you know, PPC campaigns don’t magically improve on their own. Ignoring it for a long period of time will only make it worse.

Evergreen campaigns probably drive most of your digital marketing clicks, conversions and sales.

These campaigns are running all the time and contain a handful of keywords that probably make up the majority of your most important KPIs, making it nearly impossible not to bring in the majority of important digital conversions.

4 Strategies for Reinventing Evergreen Google Ads Campaigns Strategy 1: Shock the Algorithms

In my experience, algorithms are like humans. They become lazy, stop working, or stop trying to improve themselves without someone encouraging them to do better.

that someone is you

Shocking the algorithms that control evergreen campaigns is essential to resuming optimization.

Here are some optimizations you can focus on to get your algorithm back in the gym.

Add more conversion actions. Change your bid strategy. Add new keywords. Add new ad copy. Change the device bid adjustment. Optimize value.

Google itself supports this strategy and mentions other things you can try.

“[You] Fine-tune your ad creatives, improve your landing pages, and improve the mobile shopping experience on your retail site. All these optimizations help further improve the performance of our automated bidding algorithms. ”

You don’t have to do all of them, but trying one or two of these tactics can provide new information to the algorithm.

As a result, sleepy algorithms may come to life again.

Google Ads screenshot, November 2022

Algorithms can rekindle just by changing the ad copy. Check out this SEJ article on how he writes great PPC ads.

Strategy 2: Use a smart bidding strategy

There was a time a while ago when using broad match keyword match types and separate CPC bidding was a viable strategy. This strategy outperformed Google’s automated “smart” bidding strategies in many cases.

Google is retiring the modified broad match keyword match type in August 2021. Many of his PPC managers, including myself, were forced to consider the options available, most of which were Google’s smart bidding strategies.

I’ve tried almost every bid strategy Google offers over the past 18 months, and they’ve made great strides in the automated bid strategies department, with promising results for most campaigns over the past year. It is

Evergreen campaigns can leverage smart bidding strategies to help Google use machine learning and thousands of customer data points to serve the right customers, especially if your campaigns use broad match keywords. Become.

We highly recommend implementing a Smart Bidding strategy for each evergreen campaign, but only if the campaign meets the following criteria:

Maximize conversions: A minimum of 15 conversions per month. Maximize conversion value: There’s no minimum number of conversions, but make sure every conversion action is assigned a value that’s worth it to your business or client. tCPA: 30+ conversions per month. tROAS: 15+ conversions in the last 30 days. Google Ads screenshot, November 2022

If you’re using Maximize Conversion Value, make sure it’s assigned a value. Learn more about conversion value here.

Your campaign must meet the requirements of your chosen bid strategy. This is because Smart Bidding strategies may contain powerful algorithms, but they require data to work with. The more conversion data you provide, the better.

Make sure your budget supports your campaigns so you get enough conversions each month to support your Smart Bidding strategy.

Strategy 3: Implement offline conversion tracking

Implementing offline conversion tracking (OCT) may be the best way to breathe new life into your outdated, evergreen Google Ads search campaigns.

For clarity, here’s how Google describes the OCT:

“In some cases, advertising may not lead directly to online sales, but instead lead customers down a path that ultimately leads to sales in the offline world, such as the office or the phone.

By importing offline conversions, you can measure what happens in the offline world after your ad leads to a click or call to your business. ”

One caveat with OCT is that even if you’ve created OCT connections before, the setup is technical and not a walk in the park.

However, while it is definitely difficult to set up, the rewards are well worth the effort.

Google claims OCT can improve cost efficiency by up to 30% and increase revenue by 20% from connected campaigns.

Here are the first few steps to get you started:

Google Ads screenshot, November 2022

A complete tutorial on implementing OCT is available here.

And the absolute advantage of implementing OCT is that it costs nothing. No need to raise bids, add budgets, or do extra work for a long time.

Just by providing Google with additional information about your customers just a little further down the funnel, you can gain remarkable efficiencies from years of evergreen campaigns.

Strategy 4: Mine Your Own Data

A proven way to optimize any search campaign, including evergreen PPC campaigns, is to mine your own data.

Doing this can give you the edge over a single campaign, or build an entire customer profile based on previous user behavior and information.

Google Ads not only automatically collects a large amount of information about everyone who has ever interacted with an ad, but you can access this information in many places without leaving the Google Ads platform.

Once you have collected and analyzed all your data, you can use that information to make various optimization decisions that can improve your old, evergreen campaigns.

Where is all this data? Two places.

It may seem obvious, but some side menus in Google Ads give you access to a huge amount of information about how your customers behave and what they want. .

Below is a list of platform side menus that are likely to contain important and actionable information about your customers.

Ad Schedule > Ad Schedule. device. advertising performance. LP performance. Audience > Audience Segments ([表を表示]Click the arrows to see how your audience segments are performing.) Audience > Demographics.

You can discover a lot just by looking at the data that Google Ads provides in various campaign menus.

However, submenus or[ツールと設定]Digging a little deeper into the platform using the menus can provide even more insight.

This information is located at:

Tools & Settings > Shared Library > Audience Manager > Your Data Insights (see image below) Tools & Settings > Measurement > Attribution (and all submenus within) Account, Campaign, or Ad Group tab > Keywords tab > three dots > keyword diagnostics > run diagnostics. Google Ads screenshot, November 2023

How incredible this information is!

Learn more about how we use all this data here.

Conclusion

The industry is constantly changing, and so should your campaigns.

As a key player in driving clicks, conversions and sales, evergreen PPC campaigns are always valuable.

Take your time and apply some of these tactics to breathe new life into your evergreen Google Ads campaigns.

