North America’s First UHN Life-Changing Glandular Transplantation





Dawn Ethier has a short, slightly curved scar on his right forearm.

Only an inch or so long. A seemingly insignificant mark in the tender flesh below the elbow.

But this scar represents a type of transplant surgery that has never been attempted in North America before.

And for Ethier, an Ottawa police officer and mother of five, the surgery freed her from weekly painful injections, constant health scare and having to take nearly 100 pills a day. It always reminds me of

“For something this big, it’s a very small wound,” she says. “It was truly a life-changing surgery.”

Ethier, now 47, had suffered from very severe hypoparathyroidism for almost a decade. It started after a parathyroid gland in her neck was damaged during cancer surgery, a condition that left Ethier often ill and unable to help her work and family.

In May of this year, after years of careful preparation, a team of doctors in Toronto successfully transplanted parathyroid tissue harvested from a deceased donor into Ethiel’s forearm. Until then, doctors had tried a similar approach, but no other team is believed to have performed such a transplant.

But doctors at the University Health Network and Women’s College Hospital were so moved by Ethier’s plight that they decided to give it a try.

“This was a patient in pain. We thought we could make a difference,” says Dr. Kathryn Tinkham, a kidney transplant specialist at UHN’s Ajmerah Transplant Center.

So far, the team is seeing evidence that the transplant is improving Ethiel’s life. They hope that this surgery will one day become a new treatment option for patients suffering from severe hypoparathyroidism. It says it provides a new roadmap for other innovative tissue transplantation procedures.

“We knew we could push the envelope in a safe and scientifically informed way,” says Tinckam. “This case helps us take the next step in this area.”

After two surgeries cleared the cancer from his body, Ethier felt nothing but relief at first.

It was 2012, and she was grateful when doctors told her they had successfully removed a cancerous thyroid gland in her neck. She needed a mother for her five children—her youngest was her five—and Yixie wanted to go back to her favorite job: police. .

But after a few weeks, Ethier started to feel uncomfortable. Her hands tingled during her work. her heart will beat fast. A new burning sensation ran through her chest.

Before she realized what was wrong, Ethier’s heart gave way and she was hospitalized for almost a month.

Doctors soon discovered that her parathyroid—a rice grain-sized gland behind the main thyroid gland that surrounds her trachea at the base of her neck—was either damaged during surgery for cancer, or had been inadvertently removed. I noticed that the calcium levels in my blood were unregulated. Evidence suggests that her incidence of severe hypoparathyroidism after thyroid surgery could be as high as 10%, but for skilled surgeons, experts say her risk is less than 1%. said.

Calcium is an important mineral for the body. In addition to strengthening bones and teeth, it plays an important role in muscle contraction, aids nerve function, and affects brain function and heartbeat.

The parathyroid glands (most people have four or five) secrete parathyroid hormone, which tightly controls the amount of calcium moving between bones and the bloodstream. When a gland is damaged or removed, an individual’s blood calcium levels can plummet, causing debilitating symptoms that can lead to heart attacks and organ failure if left untreated.

In the years following Ethier’s diagnosis, doctors tried various methods to control her calcium levels. daily supplements. Various medications sometimes administered via invasive devices. Home injection of parathyroid hormone.

Still, Ethier was in and out of hospital frequently. She had to be rushed to the ER when she felt a tingling in her limbs. She nearly died from sepsis, sometimes called sepsis. This was after a bacterial infection started in her midline, a long, thin catheter that remained in her chest and had been infused weekly by doctors.

“That was the scariest thing,” says Ethier, who spent weeks in ICU. “It made me realize how fragile my situation was.”

She tried to keep working but was unable to work due to illness and was struggling to keep up with her busy family life.

“As a family, we stopped looking at our future. Children in their 40s and parents shouldn’t think like that. ”

Ethier turned to Google. She found several examples in the medical literature of patients undergoing parathyroid transplants and consulted with the attending physician at the Ottawa Hospital. Gave.

“Once you set your mind on something, you won’t quit,” she says. “I read, I kept researching, my doctor did the same, and together we found a solution.”

Dr. Karen Devon first learned about Ethier on Facebook.

An endocrine surgeon at UHN’s Splott Department of Surgery is a member of a Facebook support group for physician mothers, and in 2018, an Ottawa member sought help for an anonymous complicated patient.

“She said, ‘I have a patient looking for a parathyroid transplant. Any clues? Someone tagged me and said Karen might be able to help.’

Intrigued, Devon met Ethier in Toronto to discuss her case.

Ethier submitted a 2016 paper documenting a German team’s success in transplanting parathyroid glands from living donors.

“She asked: ‘Can you do this for me? ‘” recalled Devon, who specializes in thyroid surgery, and was impressed with Esiel’s determination.

As part of some complex thyroid surgery, Devon removes parathyroid tissue from a patient’s neck and reimplants it into his own muscle. The goal is to save the tissue that continues to produce parathyroid hormone in a new location and prevent the patient from developing hypoparathyroidism.

“The actual surgery itself is pretty straightforward,” says Devon. “The patient is awake and sedated. A small incision is made in the forearm and the parathyroid tissue is placed into the muscle and closed.”

New to Ethier’s proposal, and previously untried in North America, was the transplantation of parathyroid tissue taken immediately from a deceased organ or tissue donor. This required overcoming regulatory hurdles and coming up with anti-rejection drug formulations for a new class of tissue transplantation procedures. It was breaking new ground.

Devon sought the opinion of the nation’s leading endocrine surgeons, who encouraged her. So did her Dr. Atul Humar, director of UHN’s Multi-Organ Transplant Center, Canada’s largest transplant program.

“I asked him, ‘Do you think this is a crazy idea?’ And he said, ‘I think we have an obligation to help this patient.’

“I remember thinking, ‘OK.’ Here you go.”

Devon enlisted the help of Tinkham, who specialized in kidney transplants. Her role was to find the best match between Ethier and the deceased donor and determine the appropriate course of post-transplant immunosuppressive drugs.

Dr. Afshan Zahedi, Medical Director of the Thyroid Program and Head of Endocrinology at Women’s College Hospital, also joined the team. Although she had experience managing patients with hypoparathyroidism, she had seldom seen a case as severe as this.

“I wanted to do everything I could,” she says, recalling scrutinizing Ethier’s medical records and seeking second and third opinions.

Three doctors worked together to come up with a transplant plan.

With the assistance of experts from the Trillium Gift of Life Network (a provincial organ and tissue donor agency and part of Ontario Health), they submitted the protocol to Health Canada. Approved for 2021.

Dr. Darin Treleaven, Chief Medical Officer for Transplants at TGLN, said organ transplant leaders were excited about the new procedure and confident in their plans. He recalls sitting in a meeting with Devon and the surgeon, who retrieves organs from dead donors, to discuss how the parathyroid glands fit into the time-sensitive retrieval process.

“They were totally mesmerized. They said, ‘Oh yeah, this works.’ Take it out before the lungs, but after the heart. ”

It took longer than expected to get Ethier into the operating room. Many of the plans were put on hold when the pandemic hit.

Matching Ethier to a medically appropriate donor proved difficult after Ethier screened for positive antibodies in his blood. This meant we could safely match her less than 2% of donors.

“It was very difficult to find a donor for her. We basically knew we had to look at 100 donors before we could find a match,” Tinckam says. “Frankly, there was a little luck involved.”

In September 2021, Ethier was matched with a donor and rushed to the hospital for transplant surgery.

Devon told Ethier that there was a 50/50 chance that the donor tissue transplanted into her left arm wouldn’t take up and produce parathyroid hormone. did.

they didn’t give up.

In May, Devon transplanted the donated parathyroid tissue into Esiel’s right arm.

In the weeks that followed, Zahedi recalls waiting eagerly for Ethier’s latest blood test results. This will let the team know if the new org is working.

“I was very excited when the tissues were activated, the parathyroid hormone was being produced, and the calcium was normal. The patient had no symptoms and was doing well.”

More than six months later, Ethier is taking only two tablets a day. Pre-implant he’s down from 95 tablets. She returned to full-time work with the Ottawa Police Department in her June. Also, she has managed well with her anti-rejection medication and did not need to return to the hospital for an emergency IV drip.

In October, Yissier and her fiancée went to a Green Bay Packers game in Wisconsin. This was her first trip where she didn’t have to pack hundreds of pills or call the local hospital ahead of time so they could treat her if she got sick.

“It was exhilarating. It was the first trip where I was free to get up and go without having to plan ahead. I had spontaneity in my life again.”

The team continues to closely monitor Yissie, especially Tincum, who oversees the immunosuppressive regime. With little data available, Tinckam relies on best practices for other organs, primarily kidney transplants.

It’s too early to know how long Ethier’s transplant will last, but the team says the signs are encouraging. I think the benefits are more important than anything else.

This case has been submitted to a top medical journal for consideration. The team also secured funding and approval to enroll more patients in clinical trials. Most endocrinologists have a small number of patients, like Ethier, who are so ill and seeking new options, Devon said.

Ethier hopes her story will help give hope to those who feel they are struggling with loneliness. For her, her transplant was a liberation.

“Now I can take the weight off my shoulders and finally breathe clean air.”

