FEATHER project aims to reduce adverse UTI outcomes





A team of researchers from the University of Edinburgh and Heriot-Watt University are developing artificial intelligence (AI) and social assistance robots for early detection of urinary tract infections (UTIs).

The FEATHER project aims to reduce the number of serious adverse events resulting from delayed or misdiagnosed diagnoses and to reduce the amount of antibiotics prescribed by clinicians while they wait for test results.

This work was awarded $1.1 million by the UK Government by the Engineering and Physical Sciences Research Council, part of UK Research and Innovation, and the National Institute for Health and Medical Research (NIHR).

Worldwide, 150 million people suffer from UTIs each year, making them one of the most common types of infections. If diagnosed early, it can be treated with antibiotics. Left untreated, urinary tract infections can lead to sepsis, kidney damage, and even loss of life.

However, laboratory analysis can be difficult to diagnose, and the process can take up to 48 hours and yield only conclusive results. Early signs of UTI can be difficult to recognize as symptoms vary depending on age and pre-existing health conditions. There is no single sign of infection, but a series of symptoms such as pain, temperature, frequency of urination, changes in sleep patterns, and tremors.

Urinary tract infections are particularly difficult to diagnose in people in formal care, and because clinicians wait for test results back, there is considerable antibiotic overtreatment in this group. .

To address these concerns, researchers from the University of Edinburgh and Heriot-Watt University are working with two industry partners in the care sector. Scotland’s National Respite Centre, Leuchie House, and Blackwood Homes and Care, researchers are using machine learning methods for social assistance robots to support early detection of potential infections and alert clinicians for investigation. We provide user insights to help develop interactions with

This project collects ongoing data about an individual’s daily activities at home via sensors that help detect changes in behavior and activity levels and trigger interactions with social assistance robots. The FEATHER platform combines and analyzes these data points to flag signs of potential infection before the individual or caregiver becomes aware of the problem. Behavioral changes include kettle use, changes in walking speed, cognitive function due to interactions with social assistance robots, or changes in sleep patterns.

The AI ​​and implementation aspects of the project will be led by Professor Kia Nazarpour, Dr. Nigel Goddard, and Dr. Lynda Webb from the University of Edinburgh. The human-robot interaction aspect will be led by Professor Lynne Baillie, assisted by Dr. Mauro Dragone, Heriot-Watt University.

Professor Kia Nazarpour, Project Leader and Professor of Digital Health at the University of Edinburgh’s School of Informatics, said: Required investigations and medical tests. Early detection allows for timely treatment, improves patient outcomes, reduces A&E attendance, and reduces costs for the NHS.

It also believes it helps minimize the amount of antibiotics that are inevitably prescribed as cover while awaiting test results. It contributes significantly to the worrying problem of drug-resistant bacteria, and better diagnostic practices will benefit society at large.

Professor Lynn Bailey, Director of Human-Robot Interaction, Assisted Living and Health at the National Robotarium added: Studies have shown a significant association between delirium and urinary tract infections in older adults. Caregivers may detect these signs, but observations alone should not be relied upon. We work with stakeholders to co-design robotic interactions and data collection for machine learning methods to better support longer, healthier, independent lives.

It is of utmost importance to be considerate and cooperative with this vulnerable social group. Developing this technology in the National Robotarium’s new Assisted Living Lab will allow it to be tested in a realistic social care setting.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.med-technews.com/news/ai-and-vr-in-healthcare/feather-project-aims-to-reduce-adverse-uti-outcomes/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos