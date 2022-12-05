The central role of regulation in promoting innovation





Berkeley Odhiambo

Nairobi, Kenya, December 5 – Financial technology, often referred to as FinTech, has become an integral part of Kenya’s financial ecosystem. Emerging FinTechs such as mobile wallets, mobile money transfer platforms, digital lenders and payment service providers are redefining how financial institutions serve an industry long defined by slow innovation.

The rapid evolution of fintech today is not only confusing. This transformation will also enable banks and more mainstream and traditional financial players to rapidly transform the entire financial services value chain, expanding access to finance for underserved consumers. I was.

Products, services and business models that have worked for decades are no longer an option in the digital world. New, more efficient technologies are powering legacy infrastructure. As a result, this has made service delivery faster, more convenient, and more cost-effective for customers.

However, this rapid growth, combined with the growing importance of FinTech services to the functioning of financial intermediation, carries system-wide risks that require modern supervisory policy frameworks.

This innovation has created unintended risks for financial institutions and their customers. Concerns such as loss of privacy, increased risk of fraud, compromised customer data security, harmful manipulation of consumer behavior, the sudden collapse of some fintech companies, and borrower pain due to irresponsible digital microcredit lending practices indicates such a risk.

Risks primarily arise from the underlying technologies that enable fintech, but also from new business models, product capabilities, and types of providers. This raises two questions: Is regulation necessary for this nascent fintech ecosystem? Second, how does the financial sector respond to current fintech regulation and prepare for the future as technology evolves? can you

Time and time again our analysis of the global financial system has shown that government regulation is not only necessary but often brings great value to both consumers and businesses. As technology transforms business and fintech enters the market, regulation helps govern the process and pave the way for fair competition.

The policy and regulatory environment are key factors for the continued success of any economy. The sector needs regulation to foster strong growth in the FinTech ecosystem.

advertisement. Please scroll down and read on.

There is also a corresponding need for policies aimed at digitally enabled fintech companies and banks. In this way, the opportunities FinTech offers are facilitated while containing risks. At the same time, we need regulation to remedy the lack of trust following the recent bankruptcy of high-profile tech startups.

The regulation also establishes trust while creating a level playing field, especially for small businesses, allowing them to scale faster.

All institutions involved in financial activities must comply with various regulations, which certainly apply to the fintech industry. Without regulation, it would be difficult (if not impossible) for FinTechs to operate broadly in the financial services sector, especially for players that span multiple jurisdictions and industries where trust is the operating tenet.

It is worth noting that fintech is not completely unregulated. Like any other company in the country, we are subject to Know-Your-Customer requirements, data protection regulations, anti-money laundering and terrorist financing requirements.

Developing a fintech-friendly regulatory framework has proven difficult, mainly because existing regulatory methods may not accommodate new business models. Fintech companies are dynamic, fast-changing and innovative, making it difficult for regulation to keep up.

In Kenya, the Central Bank of Kenya (Amendment) Act 2021 effectively brought the digital lending financial sector under the jurisdiction of the Central Bank of Kenya. The most formal attempt to regulate fintech in the country.

But getting the balance right in a rapidly changing digital economy has never been more difficult. Technology develops much faster than new regulations are created. Business models change rapidly. Regulations can quickly become redundant, and predicting the impact of new technologies and business models can be complicated. On the positive side, this creates room for industry players to embrace self-regulation and foster a culture of compliance.

Critics have long argued that the industry’s still-emerging regulations could stifle innovation, as companies have to spend a lot to meet regulatory standards. Then they have to cut their investment budget. However, regulation is a key factor in the growth of any industry, and fintech regulation ensures the integrity, stability and security of the financial system.

Fintech stakeholders, including industry players, regulators, relevant government agencies and policy makers, have a responsibility to reorient the current regulatory regime towards the realities of rapid growth driven by technology. . This means ongoing engagement between the industry and regulators to develop regulations that bring stability and confidence to the sector. However, any regulation should not stifle innovation.

advertisement. Please scroll down and read on.

Odhiambo is Pesapal’s Legal and Compliance Manager.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.capitalfm.co.ke/business/2022/12/regulations-central-role-in-fostering-tech-innovation/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos