From fast follower to innovation leader

The author is the president of the General Federation of Korean Science and Technology Associations and a professor emeritus at Seoul National University.

The Joseon Dynasty (1392-1910) during the time of King Sejong was not a country to underestimate. Historians generally agree that 15th-century Korea was one of the most livable places in the world. Of the 48 innovations in East Asia at the time, 33 were from Korea. As a result, agricultural production soared and the country became a hotbed of scientific and technological discoveries. The national infrastructure for scientific and technological development under the king’s reign (1418-1458) collapsed over the next four centuries, and Korea became a Japanese colony. Under the blind obsession with neo-Confucianism, science and technology were neglected, slowly killing innovation along with defense and people’s livelihoods.

Under Yeonsangun’s reign, in 1504, two engineers from South Hamgyong showed the monarch a new method of refining metals. They convert 1 geun (600 grams, or 1.3 pounds in the old Korean unit of weight) of lead into 2 dongs of silver (1 dong in Korean units is 3.75 grams) by a method still used today in Ashifuki. argued that it could. , according to royal records, the refining process of the metal. There is no record of how the Koreans used the new technology. However, records show that Japan hired skilled Korean workers to utilize the smelting method. At the time, Japan discovered large-scale silver mines, and by importing Korean technology, was able to dramatically increase the yield of silver from mining.Japan soon became the world’s largest silver producer. And through that income, we were able to develop weapons and warships.

During the Japanese invasion in 1592, thousands of Korean potters were taken to Japan. They helped improve Japanese techniques during the 18th and his 19th centuries to make pottery an important Japanese export. Wealth brought Meiji modernization. Meanwhile, Korea refused to accept the methods and products of outside civilizations. An isolated and backward society could not compete with Japan, which was the first to adopt foreign systems and technologies. Ironically, the resources that later became Japan’s power to occupy Korea came mainly from Korea.

The Korean economy has prospered at an unprecedented and staggering pace over the past 60 years thanks to well-planned government-led policies and hard-working businesses and people. The government has adopted a fast-follower strategy of manufacturing products using imported advanced technology and selling them abroad. This strategy worked well by taking advantage of the innate speed and diligence traits of Koreans.

However, South Korea’s sluggish economic growth today suggests the limits of emulation-based growth models. South Korea has reached a stage where it must develop innovative products and technologies for sustainability. Tech contests around the world highlight how science and technology have become essential to the survival of nations.

Next year will be a milestone year for Korean research and development. For the first time, government R&D spending exceeds 30 trillion won ($23 billion). Including private sector spending, South Korea’s R&D investment could exceed his 100 trillion won. The country could become the world’s number one or number two R&D spending relative to GDP. In terms of total investment, the country will be her fifth largest among her OECD countries. On the surface, South Korea has set the stage for innovative progress based on science and technology. However, influential academic papers are a minority relative to the total number of publications. The technology trade balance is also in the red, casting doubt on the effectiveness of investments. Rapidly following models rarely lead to meaningful breakthroughs.

During the period that followed rapidly, the government led the drive. The scientific and technological fields had only to do their duty. These systems and culture have not changed since the 1990s, when research and development activities were promoted. Performance evaluation also follows the fast follower model. But creative ideas don’t come from planning. It sprouts in a ripe state in various fields. They are bred in an ecosystem that values ​​creativity and encourages adventure. For huge R&D spending to bear fruit, we need to drive action, not just planning, to build an innovative ecosystem. Innovation cannot occur if scientists and researchers are confined to their own fields of expertise and shut themselves away in their own corners. Barriers must be removed for cross-cutting convergence and cooperation. Researchers must break out of their shells and expand their horizons.

The direction is clear. Science and technology must be free from political logic. Public policy must be based entirely on data from scientific evidence. Lessons should have been learned from the Covid-19 pandemic. Leading innovation requires a fundamental overhaul of the science and technology system. Innovation does not come from the linear process of the basic-application-development model. We must become pioneers, not trailblazers, of innovation through a major revamp of our ecosystem. In order not to repeat the tragic history of losing a country due to a delay in responding to change, we must establish a national system that produces innovation in science and technology.

