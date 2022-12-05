Prosus SICA Unveils India’s Most Innovative Assistive Technology Startups in 2022





The Prosus Social Impact Challenge for Accessibility (SICA) selected top startups from over 120 applicants. Startups offer AT solutions such as wheelchair technology, hands-free smart device control, and sit/stand mechanisms. The top three startups will receive grants of INR 2,500,000 (25 lakhs), INR 1,800,000 (18 lakhs) and INR 1,200,000 (12 lakhs) respectively. Pratima Bhumik, Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, presented the awards on the eve of International Day of Persons with Disabilities.

NEW DELHI, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — India’s most innovative start-up developing assistive technology (AT) to assist people with disabilities has been announced as Rut3 Engineering Pvt. . Dextroware Devices Pvt, Ltd of Chennai and Pune. Ltd. of Chennai, and Translead Medtech Pvt. From Indore Co., Ltd. Prosus made this announcement in partnership with Startup India, Invest India and Social Alpha. The Prosus SICA Challenge will be his third year this year. Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, he was presented with the award by Pratima Bhoumik.

Announced on the eve of International Day of Persons with Disabilities, the top start-ups represent diverse themes supporting wheelchair technology, hands-free smart device control and sitting/standing mechanisms. Rut3 Engineering Pvt. Ltd., Dextroware Devices Pvt. Ltd., and Translead Medtech Pvt. Ltd. will receive grants of INR 2,500,000 (25 lakhs), INR 1,800,000 (18 lakhs) and INR 1,200,000 (12 lakhs) respectively. The grant aims to help companies grow and expand their operations so that more disabled people in India can benefit and live independent and vibrant lives.

Pratima Bhoumik, keynote speaker on the occasion, said: Big market. All of this needs to be harnessed within the Accessible India movement. Global investors like Prosus are eyeing this space and backing start-ups working in assistive technology. We hope Prosus will lead the way, creating the next unicorn in the accessibility space, bringing Digital India and Startup India to Accessible India. ”

The top three startups, along with dVerse Technologies Pvt., will participate in the Prosus SICA Mentorship Program. Chennai based corporation which created CurIO and Learn and Empower Pvt. Ltd. of Vadodara and Nagpur, which innovated Resonate Learning, ranked 4th and his 5th respectively. The mentorship program provides companies with access to a global network of strategic advisors from Prosus, technical advisors from WHO, AT sector experts from Social Alpha, and knowledge and partnership experts from Startup India and Invest India. Additionally, eligible startups will have access to additional funding and the opportunity to incubate on Social Alpha.

It is estimated that over 70 million Indians live with some form of disability. Many children with disabilities are out of school, adults with disabilities are often unemployed, and families with disabled members tend to be financially weak. Combined with India’s elderly population of over 140 million, it creates a system under tremendous financial stress at both household and national levels.

With capital and resources, entrepreneurs can solve some of the most complex social problems. Assistive technology is no exception. In less than three years, Prosus SICA has grown from a mere vision to a thriving assistive technology initiative in India. Through SICA, Prosus is building a business case for investment in the AT sector.

Since its inception, Prosus SICA start-ups have enabled people with disabilities to find jobs, raised shares in Shark Tank India, and worked with leading Indian companies to build accessibility in the products they offer. rice field. On September 14, 2022, Prosus kicked off his SICA of the year at the 26th World Investment Conference in Geneva. Over the past few weeks, the startup has undergone his rigorous three-time evaluation to make it onto the list of top 10 finalists. The shortlisted start-ups pitched one last time to seven judges, including Pooja Mukul, Priyank Yadav, George Sebastian and Rishab Tripathi.

Top startup Rut3 Engineering Pvt. Ltd. aims to provide a comfortable experience for wheelchair users when using unfriendly infrastructure. A multi-axis suspension is realized with a dam suspension wheel that integrates the suspension inside the wheel. This ensures safety in frontal collision accidents, reduces back injuries, eliminates swingarms and saves lives.

In second place, Dextroware Devices Pvt. Ltd. empowers amputees and people with neurological disorders by controlling smart devices hands-free using simple head movements. All the user needs to do is strap on the mousewear (headgear) and rotate the head in the direction the mouse cursor is moving. Tracking sensors transcode movements into corresponding cursor coordinates on the screen.

3rd place: Translead Medtech Pvt. Ltd. manufactures an assistive chair for the elderly that utilizes a new compliant hinge mechanism to enable sit-to-stand assistance for people with weakened lower extremities is a start-up company. We have developed the Stand at Ease that minimizes the effort required to get in and out of a chair.

Congratulating the winners and all applicants, Sehraj Singh, Managing Director of Prosus India added: “We are very proud of the positive impact that SICA start-ups have had on improving the lives of people with disabilities. We are honored to help build new partnerships to strengthen the adoption of assistive technology in India and beyond. .

Suraj Balkrishna Ettam, co-founder of Rut3 Engineering Pvt. His Ltd, his first place start-up at SICA 2022, said of the experience: They give us the right resources to put our solutions into action for the greater good. ”

In the third year of SICA, more than 10 start-ups that have built prototypes and completed user testing will assess product readiness, market needs, financial sustainability, business scalability and future roadmap. criteria were evaluated in real time by an expert jury. Special attention was paid to the ease of use of the products outside of controlled therapy and rehabilitation sessions.

About Prosus

Prosus is a global consumer internet group and one of the world’s largest technology investors. Prosus operates and invests globally in markets with long-term growth potential, building leading consumer Internet companies that empower people and enrich communities.

The group is focused on building meaningful businesses in the fields of online advertising, food delivery, payments and fintech, and education technology in markets such as India and Brazil. Through its venture team, Prosus invests in areas such as health, logistics, blockchain and social commerce. Prosus actively seeks new opportunities to partner with great entrepreneurs who use technology to improve people’s everyday lives.

Every day, billions of customers use the products and services of companies invested, acquired or built by Prosus. See our company page for an overview.

For publicly traded companies of interest, visit Tencent, Delivery Hero, Remitly, Trip.com, Udemy, Skillsoft, Sinch and Similarweb.

For more information, please visit www.prosus.com.

About Startup India

Startup India is a flagship initiative of the Government of India, which aims to promote startup culture and build a strong and inclusive ecosystem for innovation and entrepreneurship in India. The initiative has rolled out several programs aimed at empowering entrepreneurs, building a strong startup ecosystem and transforming India into a country of job creators rather than job seekers.

For more information, please visit www.startupindia.gov.in.

About Invest India

Established in 2009, Invest India is a non-profit undertaking under the Department of Industry and Domestic Trade Promotion, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Government of India.

As the country’s investment promotion and facilitation agency, Invest India targets sector-specific investors and focuses on developing new partnerships to enable sustainable investment in India. In addition to its core team focused on sustainable investment, Invest India also partners with substantial investment promotion agencies and multilateral organisations. Invest India is also actively working with several Indian states to build capacity and incorporate global best practices in the areas of investment targeting, promotion and facilitation.

For more information, please visit www.investindia.gov.in.

About Social Alpha

Social Alpha is a multi-stage innovation curation and venture development platform for science and technology start-ups, addressing the most important social, economic and environmental challenges through the power of entrepreneurship and market-creating innovation. . Since its launch in 2016, Social Alpha has supported over 150 startups with over 50 seed investments.

For more information, please visit www.socialalpha.org.

Media inquiries:

Prosus Communications[email protected]

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1961433/Prosus_SICA_Logo.jpg

source prosus

