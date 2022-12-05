The runway for new fantech experiences is still long, but fragmentation, cost and fan adoption are challenges





For the past two years, the email inboxes of tech executives in the sports industry have been flooded with unsolicited pitches from startups that promise to revolutionize some aspects of the live sports fan experience. Not only has consumer behavior changed during the pandemic, but technology development has accelerated, and the ears of sports industry executives are more open than ever to the suggestions of technology decision makers.

Gary Jacobus, President of Business Development at ASM Global, a 30+ year veteran of the sports industry, said: “Non-stop. Acceleration of innovation, period has landed on the doorstep of sports.”

The excitement of the initial explosion of innovation that began quietly before the pandemic and loudly in the two years that followed is all but gone, and decision-makers are ready for the next step in the development of the fan experience tech sector. When Krista Stout, her vice president of innovation and technology for the Portland Trail Blazers recently answered an interesting inbound inquiry, she skips to the key question. “What their funding and burn rates look like, how they can scale inside and outside the sport, their revenue model, etc.”

The Portland Trailblazers take a measured approach to fan experience.

Over the past year, many live sports fans have experienced technological advancements. Frictionless security screenings and checkout-free stores have seen remarkable growth, but every stage of the fan experience is changing in noticeable ways, for example, teams and venues are becoming faster and frictionless. Help meet fan expectations for purchases and admissions.

The world of fan experience technology itself is in turmoil. The sector is often driven by startups of varying ages, depth of funding, ability to deliver on promises, and newcomers to the sports business that often bring stronger balance sheets and apps already entrenched in the sport. The daily routine of fans is characterized by fierce competition caused by entrants. The explosion of technology development has spawned some successful ideas, but after adoption, many technologies don’t talk to each other, leaving teams and venues with jumbled and unwieldy tech stacks. is clear.

We all agree that the fan experience tech boom is making great strides forward, but it’s approaching maturity. This means that many private equity investors in the sector are approaching various cash out dates, and the difficult economic conditions in the live sports industry could choke startups unable to secure new funding. I have.

Daniel Brusilovski, vice president of technology for the Golden State Warriors, says it’s hard to sift through possibilities and new ideas. It beats the alternatives.

“Every day, I get energized by emails at my desk from people with new ideas,” says Brusilovsky.

competition?

Jacobus said the sports facility business isn’t a big revenue stream for most tech companies. Industries such as airports, convention centers, and universities are more lucrative, not to mention the ultimate prize for POS-related technology. But the sports platform is unique and a major draw that has attracted established companies like Amazon, DoorDash, and GrubHub.

Stout, who is part of the NBA’s technical group called the Team Innovation Advisory Council, said:

Live sports and entertainment was a unique business proposition, and lessons for newcomers dominated other areas. Ken Gaber oversees the OVG360 storefront. OVG360’s vast portfolio of venues embodies the complexity and diversity inherent in the sports business that Kroger and McDonald’s do not.

“We have 350 venues, each with different needs,” says Gaber. “We [tech] For a client who had a heavy focus on retail and groceries, it was an ‘ahaha’ moment for them. ”

Many teams and venues collect sponsorship money from technology companies to deploy their products in stadiums and arenas. It’s a double-edged sword. Clear Sports Overseeing his business for over a year, he repeatedly ran into teams that focused all technical decisions on sponsorship his team first. Not all do, but enough do.

“Everybody wants a great fan experience,” Pickett said. “The evidence is the deals they make and how they work together, and what are the priorities for those deals? Revenue, sponsorship revenue, or functionality and interoperability? ?”

Challenges, especially economic problems

The whirlwind of the past two years has been exciting, but key issues need to be addressed if the impact of the explosion of innovation is to be sustained.

Fragmentation is the biggest problem. Sources Sports Business Journal laments a disjointed technology stack with largely siled technology, hindering its long-term, transformative impact on not just part of the fan experience, but the fan experience as a whole. I lamented that I was there. Teams and venue operators are therefore becoming more and more skeptical of technology as well as companies. Can the tech solution be integrated with other tech stacks? Will it come in 3-5 years? The most important thing for forward-looking technology is whether fans use it and it works.

“Sometimes it’s like, ‘Look at this shiny thing. It can do this, it can do that.’ I get lost sometimes,” said Brusilovski.

Fragmentation, along with the idiosyncrasies of the sports industry, make it difficult for many tech start-ups to do business.

“When you think about the money coming down from the top into venue, team and concessionaire money, you’re really talking about splitting the penny at this point.” It Is difficult.”

All agreed that some degree of consolidation was needed in the marketplace, but whether that was due to new technology developments, acquisitions, or both, which entity would make the offer. It will cost you regardless.

“A company that solves a scalable end-to-end street-to-seat solution can add to the other stories the league has been building, such as sports betting, and all in one.” said Pickett.

A large amount of private equity money in the fan experience technology sector could be a driver of future mergers or demise. The economic landscape in the second half of 2022 will be very different from when most of the initial investments were made in fan experience technology companies. Mashgin’s vice president of marketing, Toby Awalt, says investors should become tougher (and more anxious) when considering profitability and cash flow. Pickett also believes that some technologies are being introduced before they are truly ready for the unique live sports environment.

“It’s definitely a little wild and Wild West,” said Stout.

Bret McCormick can be reached at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @Bretjust1T.

