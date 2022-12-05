Apple needs to deploy secret small arms to beat Google in speaker wars





Apple tends not to be a first mover when it comes to new technology, often leading to the common phenomenon of experts declaring the company needs to make this or that product. But the real problem with Apple’s devices is that the company often seems to be wading into product category waters.

Perhaps the best example in recent years is the HomePod. Smart speakers were a category Apple entered after other companies such as Amazon and Google entered the market, but not only was Apple’s entry not dominant, but the first HomePod was released first. It proved to be the case when it was discontinued three years after. Replaced by the cheaper HomePod mini. However, as popular as the category itself is, it has proven unprofitable in some high-profile cases.

Still, the HomePod mini’s two-year anniversary passed without an update to the device, and I worry about its future. So I’m here to petition on behalf of smart speakers, not only do I hope Apple doesn’t send the HomePod mini to a firmware upstate like its big brother, but that Apple invests more in this category. Specifically, I want Apple to ship a HomePod with a screen.

screening time

I have a HomePod mini in my kitchen, which primarily functions as a music player, timer, smart home controller, and as a way to add things to my shopping list. It does all of this pretty well, even though Siri’s reliability is often flaky at best.

Apple should make a HomePod with a screen like the Amazon Echo Show.

But sometimes there’s no substitute for a visual interface, like the ability to see all currently running timers or get at-a-glance information like the weather forecast or upcoming events on your family’s calendar. . Both Amazon and Google are shipping smart speakers with screens that prove the concept’s usefulness.

Rumor has it that Apple is working on a prototype HomePod with a screen, combining the iPad and HomePod to create a Frankenstein device that hopefully is the best of both worlds. Apple is clearly unmatched when it comes to touchscreen devices, and while the results don’t have to be as functional as the iPad, there’s a lot of potential open up when it comes to improving the utility of this ambient computing device. will be killed.

photo finish

Speaking of screens, another useful feature such devices can offer is the digital photo frame feature. My wife recently asked for a digital photo frame that rotates a 4 month old photo for her office. But when I thought about it, I realized that for users of Apple’s ecosystem, there weren’t great options in that category.

For example, my office has the original Google Nest Hub. This is a smart speaker with a small screen. Since I don’t normally use Google Assistant, I kept the mic muted and instead turned it into a digital photo frame that basically pulls from her Google Drive folder of wedding photos. This works quite well, but it’s also a static set of images that never changes. (Our wedding photographer shared the photos with us on her Google Drive first, so we didn’t have to do anything else.)

Google Next Hub works well with Google Drive, making it easy to use your device as a digital photo frame.

For our kids, we are constantly taking new photos and storing them in our iCloud Shared Photo Library. But to my knowledge, there are no digital photo frames on the market that pull directly from iCloud Photos to add new photos to the rotation. Our only real option is to set up an older iPad, which isn’t really an ideal use case.

But a standalone device like a HomePod with a screen is perfect for that scenario. Just log in to your iCloud account to get the specified photos. You can also take advantage of the same machine learning capabilities that Apple uses to show you featured photos. Or create memories. Apple has put a lot of effort into making your photos stand out and helping you remember and enjoy them. It’s surprising to me that there’s no easy way to display them on your desk.

Ambient enhancement

But if there’s a reason Apple might choose not to spend time and money improving the HomePod, it could be at odds with augmented reality (AR), which now appears to be another big initiative within the company. there is.

It’s clear that Apple is poised to push AR in a big way in the next year or two, and the final evolution of that technology falls largely in the same category as the HomePod. Chained to the device. It’s not hard to imagine Apple envisioning a future where many of the same capabilities of the HomePod are available through wearable devices. For example, using Siri on AirPods or showing information on some sort of heads-up display.

That said, I think HomePod’s model still has a lot of advantages, perhaps most prominently, that multiple users, unlike most of Apple’s other products that at best provide lip service to this use case. is a device that can be easily controlled. I’m watching you, Apple TV.

The HomePod isn’t a great product, but it’s a solid foundation. Iteration and improvement is Apple’s way, but at its core, Apple deems a product worth improving.

