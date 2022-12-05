Earthshot Prize: 2022 Winners for UK Plastic-Free Packaging Projects





After the finalists for the 2022 awards were announced last month, the awards ceremony took place over the weekend in a glorious ceremony. Attendees included former United Nations Climate Change Chief Cristiana Figueres, pop stars Billie Eilish, Ellie Goulding, Chloe x Halle and the royal couple.

Officially launched in October 2020, the Earthshot Prize was established by the royal family to infuse 50m into climate and nature solutions by 2050. The idea is that each year, his 5 innovators, each tackling a different major global environmental issue, will receive 1m of him. with a subsidy.

The issue covered by the award is the improvement of air quality. protection and restoration of nature. Restoring our oceans; Addressing climate change and building a waste-free world.

In the latter category, British startup Notpla won the top prize. The company has developed plastic-free, biodegradable packaging using seaweed, including edible sachets that act as replacement containers for condiments and other items. Notplas’ solution was previously supported by large private sector companies such as Lucozade, Unilever and Just Eat.

Notpla beats out Indian company Fleather, which uses waste from the flower trade to create leather substitutes, and the city of Amsterdam’s vision of creating a fully circular economy by the mid-20th century. I won an award.

Other category winners are:

Improving air quality: Kenyan start-up Mukuru Clean Stoves provides homes with cleaner cookstoves and fuels that reduce indoor air pollution and improve safety. The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that his 2.4 billion people worldwide have no access to clean cooking.

Nature Conservation and Restoration: Kheyti is a project that helps smallholder farmers in India adopt more green, low-carbon and resilient practices. The startup provides farmers with boxed greenhouses and also offers training. 80% of the world’s farms are less than 2 hectares and 100 million of these farms are in India.

Marine Restoration: Indigenous Women of the Great Barrier Reef. A project that combines indigenous knowledge with her digital solutions, such as drones, to advance Australia’s ocean restoration. The plan also trains women to become rangers.

Fixing the climate: Oman-based startup 44.01 is developing a permanent approach to carbon storage to contribute to the growing carbon capture sector. This technology mineralizes CO2 into peridotite.

Each of the five winners will receive a $1 million grant. All finalists receive technical support and networking opportunities. It was revealed that there were more than 1,000 applications this year.

The Prince of Wales said at the award ceremony: “Earthshot’s solutions you’ve seen tonight prove we can overcome our planet’s greatest challenges, and we believe that by supporting and scaling them, we can transform our future. Alongside tonight’s winners and finalists, and those to be discovered for years to come, I hope that Earthshot’s legacy will continue to grow and help our communities and the planet thrive. increase.

