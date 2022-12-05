Google Duplex on the Web ends this month





Google has decided to discontinue the artificial intelligence powered Duplex on the Web feature of its virtual assistant.

At least half of the people reading this are probably wondering what Duplex on the Web is. This is probably a big reason why Google decided to shut down Duplex.

Duplex first went live in 2018 and allows the Google Assistant to imitate the human voice to make reservations, reservations, car rentals, and check opening hours over the phone. Duplex on the Web has expanded its functionality to allow you to automatically navigate websites and book movie tickets, for example.

As spotted by TechCrunch (opens in new window), the Duplex on the Web support page (opens in new window) notes “Duplex on the Web is deprecated and no longer supported” has been added. December 2022. Automated features enabled by Duplex on the Web will no longer be supported after this date. From this we can infer that Duplex on the Web will be gone after the new year.

Editor’s pick

Duplex on the Web support wasn’t exactly widespread and seemed like an intensive process for Google to maintain. The support page states that it was limited to specific partners in specific industries and locations, that it took “hours or days” to enable on the website, and that each site needed to continue functioning. It is explained in detail that regular training was necessary for Another limitation was where it worked, limited to Android and desktop Chrome browsers.

Google’s Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro Reviews

Sign up for What’s New Now and have the top stories delivered to your inbox every morning.

This newsletter may contain advertising, deals or affiliate links. By subscribing to our newsletter, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from our newsletter at any time.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pcmag.com/news/google-duplex-on-the-web-shuts-down-this-month The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos