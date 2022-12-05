Google, Splitit offer Splitit installments in additional markets





US-based installment payment service Splitit has partnered with Google to add its installment payment solution to Google Stores in the US, Canada and Australia.

White-label services allow customers to pay in installments using existing credit on their payment card at checkout. Through an agreement signed with Google and some of its affiliates, the solution will also be available in the aforementioned markets, in addition to Japan, which signed the first agreement to provide an installment payment solution to Google in January 2021. Enlarged. It will go into operation in April 2021.

Details of Google’s Splitit deal

According to information provided in the company’s press release, expanding the initial contract is a top priority for Splitit during 2022, with the contract extension marking a significant milestone.

Splitit’s installment payment solution will be implemented by Google from early 2023. The economic significance of the “Extended Google Agreement” is unclear due to factors such as revenue volatility that depends on customer uptake. specific product. Nevertheless, Splitit expects the extended partnership with Google to have a significant impact on its brand and business development prospects.

The Extended Google Agreement has an initial term of one (1) year and will automatically renew for each additional year unless either party gives written notice of non-renewal or the agreement is terminated early. is set to In addition, the press release stated that all other terms of the Extended Google Agreement were not relevant when assessing the effect of the transaction on the price or value of Splitit’s securities.

Splitit product offerings and recent developments

Splitit, a global payment solutions provider, allows shoppers to redeem the credit they earn by splitting their purchases into monthly interest-free installments using their credit card. The company offers merchants the option to improve conversion rates and increase average order value by giving customers the opportunity to purchase over time without issuing new credit. Accepted by over 1,500 e-commerce merchants in over 30 countries and shoppers in over 100 countries, Splitit is headquartered in the US, with an R&D center in Israel, and offices in the UK and Australia.

In November 2022, Splitit will partner with UK-based payment services provider Checkout.com to support the adoption of the Installments-as-a-Service platform by the latter’s merchants and marketplace network, providing an integrated installment payment solution. provided. At the beginning of September 2022, the company announced the completion of his US$10.5 million private placement with institutional investors to expand his Instruments-as-a-Service platform, with capital from global enterprise merchants. announced that it will be used for the growth of and strategic partners, and accelerated product roadmaps for platform partners.

In August 2022, the company announced two other collaborations to offer Instruments-as-a-Service. We integrated the solutions offered to the real estate rental market. Earlier that same month, Splitit struck a deal with Golden Sachs to help cut interest rates.

In May 2022, the company launched its Instrument-as-a-Service platform with the aim of leveraging existing consumer credit on credit cards instead of starting a new loan.

