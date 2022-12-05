Another product joins Google’s graveyard





Google is used to consigning its projects to a digital graveyard. From Google Inbox to Google+ to Stadia, tech giants have a long and infamous history of shutting down popular apps and services. Another one bites the dust today.

Google Duplex on the Web, a service that allows you to use the Google Assistant on various websites, will be retired on December 1, 2022. Created as an offshoot of Google Duplex, Pixel-exclusive call automation technology Duplex on the Web allows users to interact directly. Services offered across the web. Duplex on the Web takes commands issued to the Google Assistant to find websites related to the service. Then use Google Autofillhence to fill in user details and automate routine tasks for users.

Google also shut down long-loved Google Hangouts earlier this month and integrated the newly introduced Google Chat into email. This instant his messaging service had been in operation for over nine years, but was abruptly shut down in favor of making Gmail an all-in-one communication app with all of Google’s features.

Why would Google launch these products and have them ready for use in a few years? Why aren’t other companies like Microsoft facing the same problem? Behind Google’s graveyard Let’s dig deeper into the ominous truth and why new additions aren’t stopping any time soon.

Disgraceful Mentions: The Product Google Killed

A survey of Google’s product graveyard reveals an interesting trend. Most routine services were merged into existing services years or decades after they closed. This indicates that some of these services may have been provided at a time when users were not ready. But many others look like products that were launched without considering their target market.

The reasoning behind this pattern boils down to Google’s corporate culture. Tech giants are known for hoarding the best talent in the world, paying them well above competing organizations, and offering the best work cultures in the world. However, along with this atmosphere, you are also required to conceive, create and launch new services for the company.

Many Googlers talk about the so-called LPA cycle within the company: Launch, Promo, and Abandon. This process is driven by the need for promotion within the company. This is a surefire way for professionals to advance their careers. According to various Google employees, the criteria for promotion within an organization is the direct impact on the company and its business.

These products reside on Google Graveyard. Aside from Google’s obsession with chat platforms (more than a dozen of them are in the graveyard), its sporadic approach to creating new services only leaves users hanging.

Fundamental problem with the product

The first step in creating a product is determining your target markets and how to reach them. For that to happen, the market itself must exist. Google skips a step that it often skips when trying to break new ground in the name of innovation. Look no further than Stadia, the latest shiny toy to find its way into the landfill.

The company’s employees have publicly stated that most engineers and product managers on a given project will move on to another product soon after launch. With no so-called promo food, people working on a project change to another project that is easier to promote and gain recognition than focusing on maintaining and updating the product they just created.

A Google insider posted on the YCombinator forums stating: [bugs] Fixing it will never have enough impact on promotion. I never have. This is a dangerous approach, as failure to fix bugs and general issues with the service will slowly bleed users, resulting in an unusable and useless service that will guillotine you.

In many ways, this is Google’s self-fulfilling prophecy governed by the principles of launching, promoting, and abandoning projects. When a product is no longer maintained, users slowly look for replacements or stop using it. A small user base of dedicated users still exists, but Google is indifferent about them and shuts down the project, citing precisely that as the reason for the lack of users. If properly maintained and updated with new features, the product won’t bleed users to death.

Other companies don’t seem to have this problem. For example, Microsoft takes a very top-down approach to creating new products and services. Products are assigned development only after examining their impact and possible use cases. Developers assigned to such projects typically work on them for years. This leaves no room for innovation, but it will create products such as Microsoft Office and Windows that maintain a long tail of users after support ends.

Amazon sits on the other end of the spectrum, with a highly functional work culture described as grounded in the principles of “intentional Darwinism.” This doesn’t bode well for employees working in organizations, but Amazon has a smaller list of abandoned services than Google does.

Given that we are currently in the midst of a technology recession, it may be time for Google to rethink its approach of constantly creating projects and closing them. These costs may have been justified when Google was growing over the last decade, but investors are starting to worry about Google’s spending on projects that don’t show long-term financial returns. . This may not mean Google’s doom in the short term, but the erosion of the company’s brand image could threaten its dominance in the long term.

