How to catch Pokémon that glow with Scarlet and Violet





There’s nothing more fun than finding shiny Pokémon, but nothing comes easy. Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, like its predecessor, features shiny versions of him for the 400 creatures that appear in the game. But it takes time, effort and luck to get them. Thankfully, there are a few ways to make your luck smile with Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

When Pokémon spawn in Scarlet and Violet, they have about a 1 in 4,000 chance of glowing. These odds aren’t great, but they can be improved in three ways. Two of them are only available post-game for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, while one aspect is available very early on.

If you want to hunt Pokémon that glow in scarlet and violet, here’s what you need to know.

The occurrence of Pokemon is the key

This is a basic method of shiny hunting in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet that can be done even early in the game.

First, you need to look for Pokemon spawns. If you look at the Overworld map, you’ll see Pokémon icons scattered across Pardea. These indicate an outbreak in which an area is overwhelmed by the Pokémon in question. (Note that if you see a question mark on the map, you’ve encountered a Pokémon you’ve never encountered before.)

If you’re not happy with the Pokemon on offer, you can take a risky move and rotate your selection. A new day brings new Pokémon outbreaks.

Let’s say you’re chasing a magneton and discover an outbreak on Mount Grasedo. You now need to get down to killing magnetons – lots of them. Press ZR to activate Let’s Go mode, and the lead Pokémon will come out of the ball to seek out and destroy, which is much more efficient than him engaging Pokémon one by one in normal combat. After defeating 30, your chances of finding glowing Pokemon increase, and after defeating 60, it increases even more.

Generation of magnetons. Once you find the outbreak, lower the 60 to dramatically increase your chances of finding glowing Pokémon.

Screenshot by Nintendo/Daniel Van Boom

Do the tally in your head or on your phone or computer. After defeating 60 of a particular Pokémon, the odds of finding a shiny version of that Pokémon go from roughly 1 in 4,000 to over 1,000.

After 60 kills, it’s time to hunt. Examine the shiny areas. If you don’t have any, set up your picnic and then pack it. Doing so will reset the Pokémon in that area, giving you a new set of Pokémon that Shiny may be lurking.

It’s important to note that finding a shiny Pokémon often means scrutinizing it closely. No stimulation. Only when you start a battle with shiny Pokémon will the Pokémon be glittered in the opening battle animation.

Shiny Elemental Boost Sandwich Recipe Shiny Normal Sandwich 1x Chorizo, 2x Salty Herba Mystica Shiny Fighting Sandwich 1x Pickle, 2x Salty Herba Mystica Shiny Fire Sandwich 1x Basil, 1x Sweet Herba Mystica, 1x Salty Herba Mystica Shiny Water Sandwich 1x Cucumber, 2x Salty Herba Mystica Shiny Poison Sandwich 1x Noodles 2x Salty Herbastica 1x Ground Mystica Ham, 2x Salty Herba Mystica Shiny Rock Sandwich 1x Jalapeno 2x Salty Herba Mystica Shiny Psychic Sandwich 1x Onion, 2x Salty Herb Mystica Shiny Electric Sandwich 1x Yellow Pepper, 1x Salty Herb Mystica, 1x Spicy Herba Mystica Shiny Dark Sandwich 1x Smoked Fillet, 1x Sweet Herba Mystica, 1x Salty Herba Mystica Shiny Dragon Sandwich 1 Avocado, 2 Salty Herba Mystica Shiny Iced Sandwich Crawf Stick, 2 Salty Herba Mystica Shiny Ghost Sandwich 1 Red Onion, 2 Salty Herba Mystica 1 Shiny Steel Sandwich Hamburger, 1 Salty Herba Mystica, 1 Sweet Herba Mystica 1 Shiny Fairy Sandwich Tomato, 2 Salty Herba Mystica x Salty Herba Mystica Shiny Flying Sandwich 1x Prosciutto, 2x Salty Herba Mystica Shiny Grass Sandwich 1x Lettuce, 1x Salty Herba Mystica, 1x Sour Herba Mystica

This method works and can be done early in the game. However, completing the main story can dramatically increase your odds of finding a Shining Pokémon.

Pokemon Scarlet Violet Star 5 Terra Raid

If you’ve played Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, you’ve played Terra Raid. These are the keys to hunting glowing Pokémon. Completing his three main quests in the game will give you access to the five-star Terra his raid. These boss encounters utilize the chaotic crystal energy that flows throughout Pardea to challenge level 75 Pokémon that have become even more powerful due to their Terrastalize state.

To maximize your chances of finding glowing Pokémon, you’ll need to gather ingredients for the Herba Mystica Sandwich. Once he has the right combination, he can make a sandwich that increases his chances of finding glowing Pokémon by 300%. Collecting ingredients for Herba Mystica requires participating in a 5-star Terra Raid.

Unfortunately Scarlet and Violet don’t distribute these exactly. I had to do about 6 of these high level raids before I got my first Herba Mystica. Note that you can also receive Herba Mystica from the 6-star Terra Raid, which unlocks after defeating all Pardea Gym Leaders for the second time and winning the Academy Ace Tournament, though the 6-star Terra Raid unlocks , the odds of getting them don’t seem great.

Complete 5- and 6-star Terra Raids to collect valuable Herb Mystica ingredients.

Screenshot by Nintendo/Daniel Van Boom

To give yourself a chance to succeed in these 5-star Terra Raids, you’ll need a crew of Pokémon around level 80-90. Head to the Derived Present Shops around Pardea to collect items designed for combat. Especially useful are Choice Bands and Choice Specs, which greatly enhance your attacks and special attacks, respectively, and the Metronome, which empowers your moves when done several times in a row.

If you’re lucky enough to complete a few of these 5-star Terra Raids, you’ll be able to collect Herba Mystica. There are several types: sweet, salty and spicy. Making a sandwich with the right combination of ingredients increases his chances of encountering a shiny Pokémon by 300%. The problem is that each recipe is associated with a Pokémon element. For example, I looked for Shiny Magneton, an Electric-type Pokémon. So I made a sandwich that makes it easier to find glowing Electric Pokémon.

And to further increase your odds of finding shining Pokémon, you can use Shiny Charm items. However, to get this, you must first catch all 400 Pokémon in Pardea and complete your Pokédex. . If you’ve caught all the Scarlet and Violet Pokémon, talk to Jack in the school’s biological lab to get the Shiny Charm.

Keep an eye out for the Sparkling Power Level 3 buff that improves your chances of finding glowing Pokémon.

Nintendo/Daniel Van Boom Screenshot Outbreak and Sandwich Combination

Now it’s time to put it all together. Once you find an outbreak and he kills 60 of the same Pokemon, it’s time to start hunting. First, pause the game, go to options and disable autosave. Then save the game manually. Finally, make a sandwich using his prized Herba Mystica ingredients.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet’s Sandwich buff only lasts 30 minutes. The reason for disabling autosave and saving before making sandwiches is so that if you don’t encounter a shiny Pokemon within 30 minutes, you can close and restart the game before using the scarce Herba Mystica resource. is. If you fail, you can reset after defeating 60 Pokémon. In other words, you don’t have to do that tedious work again.

As you can see when assembling the sandwich, it triples the buffs of certain types of Sparkle Pokémon, depending on the recipe used (see image above). Search an area for Pokémon, set up a picnic, close it to reboot the Pokémon in the area, wash and rinse, and repeat until it’s shiny.

The hardest part is collecting Herba Mystica from the 5 Star Terra Raid. Once that’s done, you can usually find glowing Pokemon in about an hour if you follow this method.

When you encounter a glowing Pokemon, it will glow brightly with the animation at the start of the battle.

Screenshot by Nintendo/Daniel Van Boom

My Shining Magneton: Victory is sweet.

Screenshot by Nintendo/Daniel Van Boom

