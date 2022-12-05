Learn more about Translation Hub: Enterprise translation made easy





Translation Hub is designed to be easy to administer and use. Her Translation Hub admin in each organization uses the Google Cloud console to onboard and manage business users. Emails are typically added to trigger invitations to business users. Once the business user is added, they can sign in to request translations and initiate post-edit reviews.

With advanced features such as glossaries and custom translation models (AutoML Translation), Translation Hub allows companies to easily control terminology and insert domain-specific context to meet their unique needs . Additionally, Translation Hub allows organizations to maintain their own translation memory for use in future translations or to leverage as a source of rich, human-validated training data for custom translation models (such as AutoML Translation). guarantee that you own the For example, when a user edits a phrase or segment via Translation Hub, this is immediately captured and used in the next translation for all future users who initiate translations that see the same content or segment.

One of my favorite features is that Translation Hub saves you both time and money by preserving the layout and formatting of your documents. Translation Hub also works with Google Drive (you can pull documents into Drive and export them to Drive) and is compatible with all Google Workspace content sources (Slides, Docs, etc.), but the most common include: It also supports many of the formats used for Documents and presentations created in Microsoft Office and native PDFs scanned.

Organizations need to be able to share AI-powered translation deliverables with localization teams and agencies for review. You need to save time by leveraging glossaries and customer machine learning (ML) models. We need these capabilities in one cohesive platform, and we need it to be easy to use for all types of business users. It’s the difference between being able to automate translation for some scenarios and being able to translate at scale. Google Cloud’s mission is to accelerate the digital transformation capabilities of all organizations. With Translation Hub, customers can take advantage of the best AI to translate content without sacrificing speed, quality, or cost.

All Google’s translation innovations in one product

Translation Hub uses the Google Clouds Translation API, AutoML Translation, and innovations in neural machine translation quality prediction and translation memory, all of which are well-utilized technologies within Google. For example, the localization team has realized over $80 million in cost avoidance and savings since 2021 using Google Cloud AutoML Translation and localization expertise.

In just three months using Translation Hub and the AutoML translation model, translated pages increased by 700% and translation costs were reduced by 90%, says Murali, digital innovation and employee experience lead at materials science company Avery Dennison says Nathan. Beyond the numbers, Google’s enterprise translation technology drives employee engagement. All Avery Dennison employees have access to on-demand, generic, and company-specific translations. English fluency is no longer a barrier and employees are beginning to express themselves broadly in their native language.

To get started with Translation Hub, visit our solutions page. For more information, check out this Google Next 22 session with detailed use cases from Avery Dennisons.

