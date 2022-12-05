North Dakota University System Joins Regional Technology and Innovation Alliance – Grand Forks Herald





BISMARCK The University System of North Dakota has launched a partnership of 11 universities in five states, named the Mountains and Plains University Innovation Alliance, to increase the region’s ability to support and attract high-tech innovation and industrial expansion. Announced.

Partnerships involving UND and North Dakota include universities in North Dakota, South Dakota, Montana, Wyoming and Idaho.

NDUS Chancellor Mark Hagerott, who oversees the state’s 11 higher education institutions, praised the partnership as a way to collectively boost the economic vitality of the region.

This is a paradigm shift in research, especially innovation related to digital technology, Hagerott said in a press release. It helps diversify regions and economies by achieving scale in ways that individual states cannot act alone.

UND Chairman Andrew Armacost said the combined research capabilities of the 11 partner institutions will positively serve both the region and the country.

The spirit of research, innovation and drive that exists among faculty members of this five-state alliance is simply extraordinary, said Armacost. There is no better group to address the high tech opportunities in a rural state than the region’s great universities. This cooperation advances our national interests in profound ways.

NDSU President David Cook applauded his institution’s efforts to expand scholarship in technology.

“We are proud to be partners in creating the technological solutions our country needs now and in the future. A hub for training entrepreneurs to bring their research ideas to market. Kudos to Colleen Fitzgerald, Vice President of Research and Creative Activities at NDSU for her work in developing both the Alliance and Hub.

One of the stated objectives of the partnership is to foster technical education and innovation in traditionally underserved rural areas. Among these underserved communities are tribal colleges, according to the aforementioned press release.

The alliance’s member universities are already conducting research in areas such as autonomous systems, advanced materials science, quantum computing, forest and rangeland management, cybersecurity, and predictive and precision agriculture.

