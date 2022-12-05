Why quick service restaurants invest in self-order kiosks





Evolving with consumer preferences

Many quick-service restaurants have introduced self-order kiosks in response to changing consumer tastes. They allow consumers to place their own orders, and the orders are sent directly to the kitchen. Automated ordering kiosks remove certain social pressures, Brown says. If certain individuals want to avoid face-to-face interactions, especially since the pandemic, automated ordering kiosks can be used. Even if you have food allergies or sensitivities, you can instantly retrieve information about specific ingredients without the need for accurate human memorization.

Eliminating the need for employees at the POS reduces human error and associated costs. Self-order kiosks can handle order entry and redeploy staff to higher-value tasks. Braun said you’ll see cost savings from order errors and other human error related to operations.

Easing staff shortages

In fact, kiosks operate 24/7 to provide much-needed support for staffing shortages. Advantech’s web marketing lead Russell Barber says understaffing is a drumbeat we hear in this day and age, and technology like kiosks can help fill that gap. Long queues and excessive wait times are wreaking havoc on both customers and employees for quick service, but self-ordering kiosks can help break lines during rush hour. This frees up reduced staff to work on diner oversight, customer interaction, or other complex tasks that need to be done by humans.

personalized experience

And our self-order kiosks make joining a loyalty program a breeze. Restaurant owners and operators can also add upsell opportunities to their order flow. Many quick-service restaurants have loyalty perks or weekly offers that customers can access as soon as they arrive at the kiosk, Brown said. Business owners can also use kiosks to upsell or cross-sell to increase revenue. You can choose to present your guests with specific opportunities at your kiosk, such as the option to add fries and a drink, or keep guests coming back with automated offers and deals.

Track sales data and customer behavior

In addition to improving customer convenience and staff efficiency, self-order kiosks also benefit the back office. Restaurant operators can learn more about their customers from the data kiosks generate, comply with local data privacy regulations, and use that information to drive foot traffic and repeat business.

Automated ordering kiosks are a type of all-in-one computer designed for environments where bulky equipment is unwieldy. Advantech, a technology company that provides hardware and software to various specialized industries, forecasts that the use of all-in-one computers will continue to grow by 4.6% over the next five years. Advantech provides a suite of all-in-one computer solutions for the quick-service restaurant industry, such as self-ordering kiosks, that improve efficiency and sales.

Advantech helps restaurants with quick service by providing a total computing solution that includes hardware and software building blocks, said Brown. We will provide a system of higher quality than ever before. Our solutions are rugged, long lasting, efficient, and customizable with branding elements. We have an excellent network of partners that we use to help build and customize solutions.

The company’s technology seamlessly integrates with a variety of peripherals such as card readers, fingerprint readers and even facial recognition when restaurants want to try cutting-edge technology as a way to increase guest satisfaction. The ability to integrate advanced technologies is definitely an advantage of Advantech’s products, says Barber.

The latest in kiosk technology

Advantech, for example, is working on a prototype of a fully contactless automated ordering kiosk. The guest can gesture to the screen from a distance of 2-3 inches and the 3D camera detects that movement, potentially a game changer in terms of hygiene and usability. there is.

Conversational AI is another area where Advantech solutions are innovating. It’s clear that consumers are open to the idea of ​​automated voice ordering, and many even like it. I discovered that I prefer to speak to an automated voice system when ordering food from.

Advantechs UTK-9000 kiosks combine conversational AI software from partner vendors to enable natural, human-like conversations using AI. Barber says there is a dialog manager that tracks the entire customer interaction. The kiosk has context and understanding because it knows what and how the customer said it. These self-service kiosk interfaces are moving toward more human-like interactions.

For quick-service restaurants, self-order kiosks open up new possibilities for guest experience and operational efficiency. Advantech’s solutions help operators enter the next phase of technological innovation.

