Apple shares the most popular podcasts of 2022





Apple today revealed the top podcast episodes, shows, channels and subscriptions listeners engaged with on the Podcasts app throughout 2022. Crime Junkie, The Daily, and Dateline NBC are his top three overall podcasts for 2022, and among new shows he was The Deck. , Fly on the Wall and The Thing About Helen and Olga topped the charts.

The shows with the most subscribers include Morbid, SmartLess, and American Scandal, and Apple also provides a breakdown by free and paid channels. The full list is below.

Audiochuck, makers of Crime Junkie and The Deck, is America’s most popular podcaster, and The New York Times has the most top shows of 2022 on The Daily, This American Life, and Serial . Speaking of cereal, “Adnan Is Out” was the most shared podcast episode of the year.

Apple’s year-end charts are available to listeners in nearly 100 countries and territories, so it’s worth checking out if you’re looking for something new.

Apple named “Slow Burn” the first-ever Apple Podcasts Award winner by Slate last week, and since then the show has become the best podcast ever, topping the charts in all categories in over 100 countries. .

